Delta New CP Unveils Intelligence-led Policing Agenda, Vows Tougher Crime Fight

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The newly deployed Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Samuel Etaifo Erale, has unveiled an intelligence-driven policing strategy aimed at tackling kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery, cybercrime, oil-related crimes and other emerging security threats in the state. Eralée, who assumed office as the 25th Commissioner of Police in the state, made this known yesterday during his inaugural press briefing in Asaba.

He said the safety of lives and property would remain the Command’s priority, assuring residents and visitors that the police would deploy every lawful means to make them feel safe in their homes, workplaces, communities, and places of interest.

According to him, Delta, as one of Nigeria’s economic hubs and a critical component of the Niger Delta, requires a strong and effective security architecture capable of supporting economic growth, development and stability.

The CP said his administration would be anchored on six key areas: discipline, community policing, improved synergy with sister security agencies, an aggressive crime-fighting strategy, restoration of public confidence and a comprehensive review of the Command’s crime-fighting methodology.

Eralé vowed to enforce strict compliance with police regulations, ethics and public service rules, while promoting professionalism, respect for human rights and zero tolerance for corruption, extortion and other forms of misconduct.

He also promised to reward officers who demonstrate integrity and exceptional commitment to duty, stressing that professionalism and discipline were essential to effective policing.

On community policing, the commissioner said the Command would deepen partnerships with traditional rulers, community leaders, youths and women organisations, religious bodies and other stakeholders to improve intelligence gathering and early reporting of suspicious activities.

He said stronger operational cooperation with other security agencies would also be pursued through joint operations, intelligence sharing, coordinated patrols and rapid response to emerging threats.

Eralé disclosed that the state Police Command would intensify operations against kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery, cybercrime, violent crimes and oil-related offences, with personnel and resources deployed according to crime trends and identified hotspots.

He said his administration would also embark on a comprehensive review of existing operational strategies to determine what was working and what needed to be changed.

The commissioner said the Command would shift from largely reactive policing to proactive, intelligence-led and technology-enabled crime prevention, adding that measurable performance indicators would be established for tactical teams.

He further said data analysis, intelligence assessment, technology and continuous training would be used to ensure that policing strategies remained responsive to emerging patterns of crime.

Erale appealed to residents to support the police by providing timely, credible and useful information on criminal activities, saying public cooperation is critical to keeping the state safe.

He urged the people to adopt the principle of “If you see something, say something.”

While acknowledging the contributions of his predecessor, CP Yemi John Oyeniyi, the new CP said his administration would build on the gains already recorded by the Command while confronting emerging security threats with renewed vigour.

He assured the media of a frank and professional working relationship, charging officers and men of the Command to align themselves with the new mission and agenda.

“We will build forward not backwards, consolidating gains while confronting emerging threats with renewed energy and clarity,” Erale said.