2027: Ideato Constituency Has No Zoning Arrangement, Omeire Tells Ugochinyere’s Opponents

A former member of the House of Representatives and Action Peoples Party (APP) senatorial candidate for Orlu Zone in Imo State, Rt. Hon. Rufus Omeire, has dismissed claims that the Ideato Federal Constituency seat in the State was being rotated, insisting that only the people—not any political arrangement—will determine who represents them.

Omeire, in a strongly worded statement on Wednesday, also launched a blistering attack on unnamed critics, who accused the incumbent Ideato Federal Constituency representative, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, of benefiting from a zoning arrangement.

He described the claims as “a show of shame” and an attempt by political actors whose tenure had expired to regain relevance.

According to him, Ugochinyere’s emergence was not based on any zoning or rotation arrangement but on the confidence of the electorate, who elected him despite his absence from the country at the time.

“Ikenga is not a product of zoning. He is a product of our people’s decision to elect a messenger they have confidence in, even while he was in exile,” Omeire declared.

“We don’t have zoning, and he can’t be a product of what does not exist.”

Omeire, who hails from Ideato South LGA, argued that political history in the constituency had repeatedly contradicted claims of a fixed rotational arrangement.

He cited the succession of former representatives, including Hon. Austin Chukwukere and Hon. Mbadigwe, both of whom, he said, came from Ideato North.

The APP senatorial candidate for 2027 elections further pointed to Ugochinyere’s victory over his closest challenger, an incumbent from Ideato South, as evidence that voters in the constituency had never been bound by zoning arrangement.

He said: “His closest challenger, who was the incumbent, was from Ideato South, went even up to the court, and Ikenga defeated him.”

Omeire also defended Ugochinyere’s record in attracting federal government’s attention to infrastructure in Ideato constituency, particularly the bridge project for which, according to him, President Bola Tinubu approved N26 billion after the reportedly secured the intervention.

He claimed that the Imo State Government subsequently wrote to the Federal Ministry of Works seeking to take over the project.

Omeire challenged the state government to point to completed projects initiated independently in Ideato, arguing that the bridge project remained a significant intervention.

“Until they start the Amanator-Isiekenesi-Dikenafai Road and finish it, nobody can say they have done anything for us,” he said.

The APP senatorial candidate accused Ugochinyere’s critics of resorting to what he described as a “kindergarten attack” against the lawmaker, whom he portrayed as a popular and energetic representative.

He dismissed the criticism as politically motivated, alleging that those behind it were merely seeking attention and attempting to secure extensions to their political tenure.

The former federal lawmaker said Ideato would be short-changing itself by continually replacing its representatives after only one term, arguing that such a pattern undermined continuity and meaningful development.

“We are shortchanging ourselves in this quest to always change our reps after one tenure. We can never achieve any meaningful development from the Federal like this,” he said.

Omeire declared that Ugochinyere should be allowed to continue in office because, in his assessment, he had demonstrated the capacity, energy and courage required to effectively represent the constituency.

“We have finally gotten it right with Ikenga, so he should continue the wonderful work he is doing,” he stated.

In a final warning to Ugochinyere’s political opponents, Omeire said the lawmaker would be prepared for a fierce political contest whenever the battle arrives.

“On the day of battle, I can assure you that Ikenga, the people’s general, will wear his armor in readiness for a fierce fight to defend his people and the mandate given to him without fear,” he declared.

He called for an end to what he described as political “roadside dances of shame,” insisting that the interests of Ideato should take precedence over individual political ambitions.

“Together, we will restore peace and prosperity across Orlu Zone,” Omeire stated.