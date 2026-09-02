NSCDC Strengthens Female Special Force With New Intelligence, Research Training

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commenced a two-day capacity-building programme for its Female Special Force (FSF), with a renewed emphasis on intelligence-led operations, evidence-based research and strategic security response.

The workshop, which opened in Abuja on Wednesday, is designed to strengthen the operational capacity of State Commanders and selected officers of the female formation across the country, particularly in the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI).

Flagging off the programme, the NSCDC Commandant General, Prof. Ahmed Audi, said the increasing complexity of contemporary security challenges made the effective participation of women indispensable to national security.

Audi said sustainable peace could not be achieved without the active involvement of women in security operations, conflict prevention, peacebuilding and intelligence gathering.

He explained that the initiative was consistent with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 and the NSCDC Gender Policy, both of which promote gender mainstreaming, equal opportunities and the tactical inclusion of women in security architecture.

“Women are not merely beneficiaries of security; they are active contributors to conflict prevention, peacebuilding, intelligence gathering, and national security,” the NSCDC chief said.

He assured members of the Female Special Force of continued institutional backing from the Corps, stressing the importance of equipping officers with the skills required to respond effectively to emerging security threats.

The National Commander of the FSF, Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) Imonikhe Oluwakemi, said the unit remained committed to strengthening the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure while incorporating data-driven intelligence into its field operations.

She said the training would further improve the ability of female officers to translate intelligence and research findings into practical security interventions.

Also speaking, the Head of the Critical Thinking, Research and Innovation Unit (CTRIU), ACC Dr. Ogunshola Folashade, said physical tactical strength alone was no longer sufficient to confront modern security challenges.

According to her, contemporary security operations require critical thinking, technological application, strategic intelligence and the ability to analyse evidence before making operational decisions.

The workshop attracted goodwill messages from sister security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Immigration Service and Federal Fire Service, underscoring the importance of inter-agency collaboration in strengthening national security.

The event also featured the presentation of performance awards to State Commanders from Benue, Kebbi, Edo and Bayelsa States in recognition of their contributions to the Corps’ operational objectives.

The NSCDC said the training was part of its broader efforts to develop a professional, intelligence-driven and gender-responsive security force capable of responding to evolving threats across the country.