2027 Elections: CAN Tells Politicians Not to Drag Jesus Into Politics

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on politicians and their supporters to stop using the name of Jesus Christ in partisan political arguments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued Thursday, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said the caution became necessary after recent comments by Precious Oruche, popularly known as Mama Pee, who invoked Jesus Christ while speaking about Labour Party’s Peter Obi and the 2027 race.

In his sensitization that Jesus is not a campaign tool, Archbishop Okoh said political discourse can be robust, but the sacred must not be mixed with the partisan.

“Jesus Christ is not a political candidate, a campaign slogan or a weapon to advance one politician against another,” Okoh stated.

He noted that while Nigerians have the right to support Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, President Bola Tinubu or any other candidate, they must not elevate politicians to a status that belongs only to God.

The CAN leader warned against “messianic politics” and the tendency to describe politicians in terms that blur the line between political leadership and spiritual salvation.

“No politician is the Messiah. No political party represents the salvation of the human spirit that Christ epitomises. And no electoral victory is worth compromising the honour due to His name,” he said.

In clearing the air on debate issues, not being divinity, Okoh urged Nigerians to shift focus to what matters in an election which reiterated includes competence, character, policies, performance and Nigeria’s future.

“Let us argue about competence, character, policies, performance and the future of Nigeria. Let us disagree passionately if necessary, but let us leave Jesus Christ out of our partisan quarrels,” he added.

As campaigns begin to gather momentum for 2027, CAN called on political actors and citizens to engage responsibly and with respect for shared sacred values.