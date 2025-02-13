  • Thursday, 13th February, 2025

Lottery Operators Plan Stakeholders Meeting 

Sport | 1 hour ago

Nseobong Okon-Ekong 

In the light of the November 2024 Supreme Court judgment that effectively put regulatory authority of lottery and related activities in the hands of state governments, the leadership of the Nigerian Licensed Lottery Operators Forum has proposed an interactive one-day stakeholders meeting to define a clear and unified path forward.

Explaining the necessity for convergence of core lottery operators, its Chairman, Mr. Chima Onwuka states that it will ignite conversations on the ongoing withholding tax regulation concerns and the pressing grey areas in lottery regulation—particularly in online operations. A high-level meeting to address these critical issues has been scheduled on Monday, February 24 at Protea Hotel, Asibifi Street, Ikeja.  

Onwuka said, “it is crucial that we, as licensed lottery operators, come together to define a clear and unified path forward. At times like this, when uncertainty threatens stability, the Nigerian Licensed Lottery Operators Forum, as a registered incorporated trust, must take the lead in providing accurate information and strategic direction to its members.”

 The forum of licensed lottery operators has already embarked on engagements with relevant regulators to gather key insights on tax obligations, compliance challenges, and regulatory loopholes that require urgent discussion. Onwuka believes the one-day interactive conversation “is essential to ensure we stand together in navigating these regulatory complexities and securing a stable, prosperous future for all operators. “

ReplyReply allForwardYou received this via BCC, so you can’t react with an emoji

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.