Lottery Operators Plan Stakeholders Meeting 

Nseobong Okon-Ekong

In the light of the November 2024 Supreme Court judgment that effectively put regulatory authority of lottery and related activities in the hands of state governments, the leadership of the Nigerian Licensed Lottery Operators Forum has proposed an interactive one-day stakeholders meeting to define a clear and unified path forward.

Explaining the necessity for convergence of core lottery operators, its Chairman, Mr. Chima Onwuka states that it will ignite conversations on the ongoing withholding tax regulation concerns and the pressing grey areas in lottery regulation—particularly in online operations. A high-level meeting to address these critical issues has been scheduled on Monday, February 24 at Protea Hotel, Asibifi Street, Ikeja.

Onwuka said, “it is crucial that we, as licensed lottery operators, come together to define a clear and unified path forward. At times like this, when uncertainty threatens stability, the Nigerian Licensed Lottery Operators Forum, as a registered incorporated trust, must take the lead in providing accurate information and strategic direction to its members.”

The forum of licensed lottery operators has already embarked on engagements with relevant regulators to gather key insights on tax obligations, compliance challenges, and regulatory loopholes that require urgent discussion. Onwuka believes the one-day interactive conversation “is essential to ensure we stand together in navigating these regulatory complexities and securing a stable, prosperous future for all operators. “