Choose APC Guber Running Mate from Migili Ethnic Group, Monarch, Association Urge Gov Sule

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Migili Traditional Council (MTC), led by Zhe Migili, Dr. Ayuba Agwadu, in collaboration with the leadership of the Migili Cultural Development Association (MCDA) has appealed to Governor Abdullahi Sule and the All Progressive Congress (APC) standard-bearer, Senator Ahmed Wadada, to choose the party’s 2027 gubernatorial candidate running late from the Migili ethic group of the state.

The appeal was contained in a statement signed by the National President of MCDA, Dr. Abu Isaac Ishaq, in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

Dr. Ishaq explained that the Migili/Koro people are spread across five local government areas of Nasarawa State, which include Lafia, Doma, Obi, Awe and Keana with total voting population of over 50,000.

He lamented that despite bloc votes of Migili people in each election circle since the return of democracy in 1999, the Migili/Koro ethnic nationality were being denied key positions including deputy governor of the state.

The statement also explained that the Migili ethnic group were first settlers in Lafia division, hence the need to be considered as running mate for APC standard-bearer in the forthcoming governorship election in 2027.

According to the statement, “We have gone round pleading and soliciting for support from our brothers.

“This is the Migili project. For the first time Migili Traditional Council, the Cultural Development Association, and the Youth Council have united to fight for this.”

The statement also noted that Migili/Koro are peaceful loving people, law-abiding and organized people the Nasarawa State government should, under the leadership of Abdullahi Sule, consider for the deputy governorship slot.