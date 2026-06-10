Stakeholders Back Bishop Ossai for Enugu North Senate Seat

A group known as the Concerned Stakeholders of Enugu North Senatorial District has endorsed Bishop Oscar Ossai Okwudili Elias as a worthy successor to the late Senator Okey Ezea ahead of the forthcoming by-election to fill the vacant Enugu North Senate seat.

In a statement titled “Why Bishop Ossai Represents the Best Path for Enugu North After Senator Okey Ezea,” the stakeholders described the late Senator Ezea as “a courageous advocate, a principled leader, and a man whose commitment to the welfare of his constituents earned him widespread admiration across political, religious, and social divides.”

According to the group, the by-election presents the people of Enugu North with the responsibility of choosing a successor capable of continuing “the legacy of service, compassion, and people-oriented leadership that Senator Okey Ezea embodied.”

The stakeholders said Bishop Ossai stands out as one of the most qualified individuals for the position, citing his decades-long commitment to humanitarian service, entrepreneurship, community development, and spiritual leadership.

The statement noted that through personal initiatives and charitable programmes, Bishop Ossai has consistently provided support to widows, women, youths, students, and vulnerable families. It added that for over twenty years, he has maintained the tradition of distributing food items to families during the Christmas season.

The group further stated that his humanitarian interventions have included assistance to displaced persons, sponsorship of educational programmes, support for indigent students, and the provision of counselling and social support to numerous families.

“These are not promises. They are verifiable acts of service,” the stakeholders said.

They argued that unlike many politicians who seek public office as a pathway to relevance, Bishop Ossai had already established his relevance through years of community service.

Beyond his humanitarian activities, the stakeholders said Bishop Ossai possesses the educational background, leadership experience, and administrative capacity necessary to effectively represent Enugu North in the Senate.

They also highlighted his candidacy under the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), describing the party as one that has inspired hope among many Nigerians through the leadership of Peter Obi, its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

According to the statement, Bishop Ossai’s record of humanitarian service, community development, and grassroots engagement aligns with the values of accountability, competence, integrity, and people-oriented governance associated with the NDC.

The stakeholders said his election would provide the people of Enugu North an opportunity to strengthen a political platform that is attracting Nigerians seeking a new direction for the country.

The statement also presented what it described as a compelling moral argument in support of Bishop Ossai’s candidacy, noting that both the late Senator Okey Ezea and Bishop Ossai are sons of Itchi community in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

While emphasizing that elections should be based on merit, competence, and capacity, the group said supporting a capable son of the same community would demonstrate appreciation for the sacrifices made by Senator Ezea on behalf of Enugu North.

“This should not be viewed as an appeal based solely on sentiment or geography. Rather, it is an opportunity to combine competence with continuity and gratitude with good judgment,” the statement said.

The stakeholders maintained that Bishop Ossai possesses the qualities required to unite communities, attract development, advocate effectively for the district, and remain accessible to ordinary citizens.

They urged political leaders, delegates, community organisations, youths, women groups, and members of the public to carefully evaluate the credentials, character, and records of all aspirants seeking the Senate seat.

“When that evaluation is done fairly and objectively, we believe Bishop Ossai Okwudili Elias presents a compelling case as a worthy successor to the late Senator Okey Ezea and a strong voice for the future of Enugu North,” the statement added.

The group said, “the legacy of service must continue, the voice of Nsukka must remain strong, and the future of Enugu North must be secured.”