Tinubu Felicitates Trusted Ally, Narenda Modi, For Emerging As Longest-Serving Indian PM

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated his trusted ally and personal friend, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for emerging as the longest-serving PM in the country.

The Modi-led government completed 12 years, surpassing the Congress’ tenure under Jawaharlal Nehru.

In a five-paragraph congratulatory message issued on Tuesday, the President congratulated Modi on the historic milestone of becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister.

According to Tinubu: “This remarkable achievement reflects the enduring confidence and trust the people of India have reposed in his leadership over three consecutive mandates. His dedication to public service, commitment to national development, and influential leadership on the global stage continue to inspire millions worldwide.

“Beyond being a great friend of Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi is a personal friend and trusted ally whom I can always count on. Over the years, I have come to deeply admire his wisdom, courage, and commitment to the progress and prosperity of his nation.

“As a distinguished recipient of Nigeria’s national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), he has also contributed immensely to strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two countries.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria, I wish Prime Minister Modi continued good health, wisdom, and success as he leads India to even greater heights.”