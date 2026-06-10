Applications Begin for Zeeoma’s Open Door Lagos Edition

Zeeoma, an African curated concept store in St. Louis. Missouri, has launched The Open Door Lagos Edition, a structured, public open call for Africa’s most compelling creative brands to apply, receive mentoring, and access up to N5 million in seed capital. Isioma and Chizoba Ezepue founded Zeeoma with a singular mission: to curate the best of African design, fashion, lifestyle products, art, books, and accessories, bringing the depth and excellence of African creativity directly to American consumers.

According to the company, in a statement, applications are now open for startups in Fashion & Apparel, Accessories & Jewellery, Art & Home, and Beauty & Wellness. This structured stage values craft, storytelling and cultural relevance, where winning offers a genuine commercial opportunity rather than fleeting recognition.

The Open Door Lagos Edition is not a competition for recognition. It is a commercial opportunity with tangible benefits. Selected brands will secure: an active listing on Zeeoma’s curated U.S.-facing marketplace, showcasing African creative products to American consumers actively seeking what Africa produces; and access to up to N5 million for business growth and expansion. Finalists will have the chance to pitch live in person at a showcase and present directly to the Zeeoma team in Lagos.

This Lagos edition marks the inaugural launch of a broader, scalable platform designed to link African creative talent with U.S. consumers, investors, and institutions, using St. Louis as the American hub and Lagos as the African launchpad.

“The African creative economy is not an emerging market; it is an underestimated one,” said Isioma Ezepue, Co-Founder of Zeeoma. “The Open Door is Zeeoma’s response, a structured, supported, and serious opportunity for African brands to access the U.S. market on their own terms. We are not asking the world to pay attention to African creativity; we are making it impossible for them not to.”

Applications are open to independent fashion designers, accessory and jewelry brands, textile artisans, art and home decor makers, and beauty and wellness founders across Nigeria. Zeeoma welcomes both early-stage creators with strong brand stories and established brands looking to scale commercially.

Brands will be evaluated based on four core pillars, craft excellence, brand storytelling, cultural relevance and commercial readiness.

Applications are officially open and will close on 21st June, 2026. To apply, interested brands should visit https://bit.ly/Z-OpenDoor and complete the online application forms.