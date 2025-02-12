Game-changing Solutions Underway as Oil Giants Gather for SAIPEC

Exploring game-changing solutions is one of the major areas of interest as senior stakeholders in the oil and gas industry gather in Lagos for the Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) 2025, Ejiofor Alike reports

With the increasing competitiveness of Nigerian-made solutions in the global oil and gas industry, major Nigerian companies are currently in Lagos showcasing game-changing solutions at the Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) 2025.

SAIPEC, the largest event in the centre of Africa’s energy, oil and gas hub, is organised in partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and NNPC Limited.

Holding from yesterday, Tuesday, February 11 to February 13, 2025, SAIPEC is also the only truly oil and gas industry-led event, held in partnership with Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Narrating his country’s experience from the previous conference, the Permanent Secretary, Gambia National Oil Company, Mr. Lamin Camara, said: “As a prospecting country, SAIPEC has enabled us to share our experience, but more importantly, learn from established and mature markets such as Nigeria and Ghana; the event has provided us with a lot of collaboration opportunities and know-how for the future.”

Speaking on the ongoing event, the Group Managing Director of Solewant Group, Mr. Solomon Ewanehi, stated that the company would continue to pioneer new technological innovations, stressing that technology is a powerful enabler that drives both operational efficiency and strategic growth.

The Port Harcourt-based award-winning Solewant Group is a member of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), which hosts SAIPEC.

Ewanehi added that his company’s commitment to technological innovations stems from a deeply rooted belief that the future of the oil and gas industry, particularly in Africa, hinges on the continent’s ability to adapt, evolve, and integrate advanced solutions.

“This focus is not merely about staying ahead of the curve; it’s about harnessing technology to solve real-world challenges that directly affect our industry, our clients, and the communities we serve.

“First and foremost, technology enables us to enhance the safety and reliability of our operations. The oil and gas industry has always been high-risk, with significant challenges related to safety, equipment integrity, and environmental impact,” he said.

Ewanehi stated that the company has adopted cutting-edge technologies that not only safeguard the well-being of its employees and contractors but also mitigate environmental risks.

“At various levels of operations, these technologies have allowed us to anticipate and address issues before they escalate, significantly reducing downtime and preventing accidents,” he said.

He said the company also focuses on technology to optimise efficiency and reduce costs.

According to him, the margins in the oil and gas sector are often thin, leading to the pressure to run cost-effective operations.

“By leveraging automation, data analytics, and cloud-based systems, we are able to streamline operations, enhance supply chain management, and maximize asset utilisation. Technologies like robotics allow us to conduct operations more quickly, more accurately, and at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional methods. “These efficiencies translate into both cost savings for us and enhanced value for our clients,” he said.

With over 25 years of stellar reputation in providing advanced coating solutions to the African oil and gas industry, production of steel pipes, and metals fabrication, Solewant Group is not only a giant in the Nigerian oil and gas industry but an African success story.

As a leader in Nigerian Content Development, the company aims to lead a pan African agenda with a mission: “To be a first-rate, world-class steel pipes and coating service provider to the oil, gas and water industries in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.”

Ewanehi stated that the company’s products and services equate global standards in quality and innovation.

“Also, Solewant Group is a member of PETAN. In PETAN, we believe in competence and not patronage because we are a Nigerian company. We adhere strictly to international standards and quality management systems (QMS) because doing so not only aligns with the law but also delivers tangible benefits to the industry and the economy at large.

“First, our products and services are designed with a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by operators in the Nigerian oil and gas terrain. Whether it’s the multilayer pipe coating application systems that we offer, or the cutting-edge fabrication services we provide at our state-of-the-art Solewant Industrial Area, our solutions are tailored to meet both the technical and environmental demands of the region,” he added.

According to oil and gas industry operators, utilising Solewant Group’s products and solutions significantly reduces project costs and timelines.

They added that avoiding the logistical hurdles of importing from abroad, ensures faster delivery and real-time responsiveness.

The operators recalled that during the construction of critical pipeline systems like the Forcados Pipeline or the Escravos Export System, the company’s local presence enabled seamless project execution within tight deadlines.

Ewanehi noted that choosing Solewant Group promotes the development of indigenous talent and infrastructure.

“Through our Solewant Energy Training Institute (SETI), we are nurturing a new generation of skilled professionals who are industry-ready. This commitment to local capacity development strengthens Nigeria’s human capital while fostering technology transfer and innovation,” he added.

The company’s approach to sustainability and quality assurance ensures that its clients get world-class solutions without compromising environmental or operational integrity.

Its use of advanced technologies, such as Solid Epoxy Coating System, Fusion Bonded Epoxy (FBE) coatings, aligns with global best practices while offering cost efficiencies that imported alternatives often cannot match.

Solewant Group’s products and solutions are not just about complying with the Nigerian Content Act—it’s a strategic decision that drives efficiency, fosters innovation, and contributes to the economic empowerment of the country.