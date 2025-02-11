NRC, APMT Commence Lagos-Ibadan Cargo Rail Service

•Say Tinubu committed to railway efficiency

•Initiative will ease port congestion, shipping company declares

Sunday Okobi





The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) in partnership with APM Terminals (APMT) yesterday officially commenced the long-expected container traffic on the standard gauge railway line from Lagos to the Moniya Freight Yard in Ibadan, Oyo State.

At the landmark event which was held at the Apapa Port in Lagos, the newly appointed Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NRC, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, highlighted the long-standing relationship between the NRC and APMT in facilitating container movement across Nigeria, particularly to inland locations in Kaduna and Kano.

Opeifa also reaffirmed the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government’s commitment to modernising Nigeria’s rail infrastructure for efficiency in transportation across the country.

However, he added that these operations were traditionally conducted on the narrow gauge network.

The commencement of standard gauge container traffic marked a significant improvement in efficiency, with increased capacity and smoother logistics operations.

In his speech at the flag-off ceremony of the ‘Container Traffic on Standard Gauge for APMT,’ the NRC boss said: “Indeed I am delighted to be here on my official capacity as the MD/CEO of NRC to formally perform the flag-off the APMT Container Traffic on standard gauge rail Line.

“This milestone event signifies the expansion of container traffic on the standard gauge rail line from APMT Terminal to Moniya Freight Yard. It will enhance import and export activities, providing a more efficient and convenient mode of transportation.

“Though NRC and APMT have a long history of doing business of container traffic to places in the hinterland of Nigeria such as; Kaduna, Kano, but it is mainly on the narrow gauge lines.

“However, container traffic movement by rail on the standard gauge in and out of APMT to Moniya freight yard in Ibadan commences on September 2023, with the likes Bueno Logistics and Transco Africa Logistics blazing the trail among other customers using the single ‘transitional line’ in APMT.

“Two additional lines are at the advanced stage of completion in APMT which will bring the total lines within the APMT standard gauge corridor to three lines while this milestone event marks the commencement of container traffic expansion on the Standard gauge rail Line from the APMT terminal to Moniya Ibadan Freight yard.”

The container train service, according to him, would operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with each trip capable of transporting 35 wagons of 40-foot containers or 70 wagons of 20-foot containers.

In 2024 alone, NRC recorded the movement of 362,327 tons of imported and exported containers via both the narrow and standard gauge systems.

Opeifa emphasised that efficient rail services are crucial to reducing the cost of goods, improving the standard of living, and addressing economic challenges.

According to Opeifa, “The federal government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is fully committed to revitalisation and modernisation project of the Nigerian Railway Corporation for efficient rail system.

“As part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the president, this is one of the surest ways to address the cost of goods, standard of living and multi-dimensional poverty.

“At this point, on behalf of the management team and staff of the NRC, I congratulate the management of the APMT for this giant stride in business expansion and also appreciate you for having confidence in Nigerian Railway Corporation as a major mover for the Success of this project in the ease of doing business and expansion of management of logistics of goods and services for trade facilitation.”

Also speaking at the launch event, Chief Commercial Officer of APM Terminals Apapa, Caroline Aubert-Adewuyi, disclosed the improvements made to the service since its initial introduction in September 2023.

“Unlike the previous system, where trains departed only when fully loaded, the structured timetable allows customers to plan shipments.

“Additionally, payments for the service have been streamlined, with customers now paying exclusively to APM Terminals Apapa, which will facilitate transactions with all relevant stakeholders,” she said.

“The relaunch comes at a crucial time, as traffic congestion in Apapa continues to drive up road transport costs. By offering a cost-effective and time-saving alternative, the rail service aims to support Nigeria’s trade and export sector, particularly benefiting agricultural producers and perishable goods exporters,” she added.

Aubert-Adewuyi expressed gratitude to the NRC, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for their collaboration, emphasising that the improved rail service aligns with the federal government’s agenda to diversify the economy and boost exports.

“With this relaunch, stakeholders anticipate smoother cargo movement, reduced dependence on road transport, and an overall boost to Nigeria’s logistics infrastructure,” she stated.