Informants Responsible for Abduction of Ex-NYSC DG, LG Chair Reveals

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Chairman of Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, Hon. Ali Mamman Mai Chita, has revealed that bandits’ informants were responsible for the abduction of Brigadier-General, Maharazu Tsiga (rtd).

Tsiga, a former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), was kidnapped alongside nine others in the Tsiga community of the local government.

Tsiga’s abductors have contacted his family and demanded a whooping sum of N250 million as ransom before they could release him.

But Mamman, while responding to questions on the incident from journalists in Bakori Monday, said informants were behind the abduction of the retired Army General.

“If not informants, who can come to the residence of a retired Army General and kidnap him? It is the handiwork of informants. May Allah intervene between us and informants,” Mai Chita said.

He, however, said frantic efforts were ongoing by security agencies, including the police, army, Katsina Community Watch Corps and members of the vigilante group of Nigeria to rescue Tsiga and other captives unhurt.

He added that the security strategies adopted by the state government had significantly tackled security challenges in Bakori and other neighbouring local governments in the state.

He said: “Security has improved in Bakori Local Government to 80 per cent due to the restless efforts of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda and security agencies.”

The local government boss blamed the security challenges bedevilling some parts of the state on the activities of bandits’ informants and their collaborators.