FG to Partner German Chamber of Commerce to Boost Competitiveness of Youths, MSMEs, Says Minister

James Emejo in Abuja

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, has said the federal government was prepared to collaborate with the German Chamber of Commerce to upskill youths, and SMEs as well as enhance their competitiveness to drive economic growth.

The minister made the commitment when a delegation from the IHK Giessen-Friedberg Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Germany paid her a visit in Abuja.

The visit aimed to further enhance Nigeria’s economic relations with Germany and explore opportunities for investments and job creation, particularly in the areas of vocational training, skilled migration, and business development.

After listening to submissions from the delegation, Oduwole noted that the objectives of the visit was in alignment between the German initiatives and the Ministry’s priorities, especially the need to skill up specialised services.

She said the federal government was repositioning the National Talent Export Programme (NTEP) to work on skilling up Nigerian youths in services, vocational and managed skills and migration.

NTEP was initiated by President Bola Tinubu initiated in 2023.

The minister said the ministry remained always open to explore opportunities for Nigerian youths to enhance their competitiveness.

Oduwole also expressed the country’s readiness to participate at the forthcoming “World Meets in Giessen” conference in Germany.

The German delegation was led by President of the Giessen Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Matthias Leder.

Leder emphasised the mutual benefits of continued cooperation between both countries in investment opportunities and skilled labour migration.

He invited Nigeria to join the upcoming The World Meets in Giessen conference, which aims to bring together businesses from around the world in a B2B format.

He said, “We offer a B2B conference where companies from all over the world can come to Giessen and match and pitch. And to support these companies, we also invite honorable ministers, ambassadors, and consul generals because these excellencies are the perfect door openers to get into a foreign country.”

Leder also discussed the success of the dual vocational training system implemented in Nigeria, which had significantly impacted youth unemployment.

He said, “We have done it already in Nigeria, in Abuja, in Abeokuta and in Lagos. And it was successful too. More than 95 per cent of the apprentices in these three states and cities, they got also a job offer.

“We are convinced that this is a key factor for the development and the growth of Nigeria.”

The partnership between Nigeria and Germany is poised to create long-lasting economic opportunities, with the focus on fostering a skilled workforce, improving labor mobility, and facilitating investment.

The collaboration is expected to boost Nigeria’s economy, create jobs for its youthful population, and attract international businesses eager to tap into the country’s growing market.

In his remarks, former Minister of Information and National Orientation/Managing Partner Bruit Costaud, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, however, emphasised the importance of the partnership between the two nations.

He said, “We believe that this engagement will yield meaningful outcomes that will further strengthen the economic and trade relationship between Nigeria and Germany.”

He commended Oduwole’s willingness to engage with the delegation, describing it as a testament to her unwavering commitment to advancing the objectives of the Renewed Hope agenda under the visionary leadership of the President.

He said, “Your dedication to fostering economic growth, trade expansion, and investment opportunities aligns perfectly with the purpose of this meeting, and we deeply appreciate your time and attention.”

He said, “Germany’s demand for skilled labour continues to grow, and Nigeria, with its youthful, talented workforce, is well-positioned to contribute positively to this demand.

“By fostering structured migration channels, we can create an avenue that benefits both economies especially in addressing Germany’s labour needs while providing Nigerians with the opportunities to develop their skills and contribute to global economic growth.”