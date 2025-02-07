Dabiri-Erewa Urges OAU Alumni to Give Back to the Institution

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has urged Alumni of Obafemi Awolowo University to contribute to the development of the institution as a way of giving back to the institution that made them.

In a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NiDCOM, Abuja, Erewa commended the alumni for keeping the flag flying and for their efforts to give back to the institution.

Dabiri-Erewa, who graduated from the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) in 1983, gave the remarks in Abuja when she received the newly elected executive members of Great Ife Alumni Association, Abuja chapter.

She expressed her delight at the visit, and praised the Great Ife Alumni Association for its commitment to the development of the institution and its students, and assured the delegation of her support for various projects.

“I am proud to support this initiative, and I will work with you to make it possible to give back to our great institution. This is a legacy we will all be proud of,” she said.

Earlier, Mr. Shola Bickersteth, the chairman of Great Ife Alumni Association, Abuja chapter, informed Dabiri-Erewa that the chapter is hosting the 2025 edition of the global reunion of all alumni of the institution both at home and in the Diaspora.

The global reunion, according to him, aims to reunite alumni worldwide and encourage them to give back to their alma mater.

“This reunion promises to be a momentous occasion, bringing together Great Ife alumni from all walks of life to celebrate their shared heritage and contribute to the development of their beloved institution,” he stated.

The delegation also called on the NiDCOM boss to adopt a project on campus that would give back to the institution, specifically addressing the accommodation deficit of 8,000 bed spaces on campus.

The project, which is open to sponsorship by members, aims to provide a befitting accommodation facility for students, thereby enhancing their learning experience and overall well-being.

The Great Ife Alumni Association,Abuja branch, has taken it upon itself to provide the necessary support to make this project a reality.

The association believes that the project will not only enhance the learning experience of students but also contribute to the overall development of the institution.