Tinubu Rejoices With ARISE TV’s DMD, Bayo Awosemo On 70th Birthday 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with the Deputy Managing Director of Arise TV, Mr Adebayo Oludare Awosemo, as he clocks 70 on Saturday, February 8, 2025. 

The president, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, joined other well wishers in honouring the veteran journalist and public relations consultant for his service to the nation.

President Tinubu highlighted Awosemo’s career at the National Television Authority (NTA), where he played a critical role in creating some of the network’s most popular broadcasts during the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. 

With 28 years of service, Awosemo left his mark as Manager of News and Head of Current Affairs with programmes such as Newsline, Periscope, and The Platform.

Beyond NTA, Awosemo’s career includes contributions as Director of Information and Logistics at the Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC) and as Manager in External and Government Affairs at Addax Petroleum. 

As Deputy Managing Director at Arise TV, Awosemo has shaped narratives about Nigeria and enhanced its domestic and international image.

As Awosemo reaches this milestone, President Tinubu commended his unwavering dedication to nurturing younger media professionals. 

The president prayed for Awosemo’s continued longevity, health and happiness and wishes him and his family a joyous celebration.

