Court Acquits Femi Fani-Kayode of Medical Forgery Allegations

Wale Igbintade

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Tuesday discharged and acquitted former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, of medical forgery charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Delivering her ruling on the no-case submission filed by Fani-Kayode’s counsel, Mr. Wale Balogun (SAN), Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe stated that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendant.

Justice Abike-Fadipe explained that the prosecution did not establish any connection between Fani-Kayode and the alleged offences, failing to present key evidence, such as testimonies from the defendant’s associates or the lawyer who allegedly handled medical reports for the Federal High Court.

She noted that extrajudicial statements, which were presented as evidence, could only serve to contradict their makers when they testified in court.

“I have carefully examined the prosecution’s evidence and cannot find any indication that the defendant committed the alleged offences,” the judge declared.

“The prosecution has failed to establish a prima facie case, which would have required the defendant to present a defense.”

The judge also mentioned that the defendant was free to seek a private action report for any potential costs.

Fani-Kayode was charged by the EFCC in November 2021 with a 12-count indictment, including charges of procuring false documents, use of forged documents, and fabricating evidence.

The EFCC called seven witnesses, but their testimonies were insufficient to substantiate the charges.

Fani-Kayode filed a no-case submission on December 7, 2024, asserting that the prosecution failed to prove its case.

Similarly, in a separate case, the Federal High Court in Abuja, on January 15, discharged Fani-Kayode of money laundering charges brought by the EFCC.

Justice John Tsoho ruled that the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence linking Fani-Kayode to the alleged offences.

Justice Tsoho’s ruling echoed the 2015 decision by Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, who had also acquitted Fani-Kayode of money laundering charges. Fani-Kayode’s legal team has consistently argued that the charges were politically motivated.

Fani-Kayode’s legal troubles began in 2016 when he was first arraigned by the EFCC on a 6-count charge, which was later amended in 2023.

The EFCC alleged that he received and used N26 million in 2014 for a media campaign purportedly on behalf of the Federal Government and the office of the President.