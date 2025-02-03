  • Monday, 3rd February, 2025

Tinubu Signs Fed Varsity Of Environmental Tech, Ogoni, Bill Into Law

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu on Monday signed into law a bill establishing the Federal University of Environmental Technology, Ogoni, in Rivers State.

The Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Mr Daniel Bwala, who disclosed this in a tweet on his verified X handle, @DanielBwala, described the move as a testament to the administration’s commitment to addressing historical injustices and fostering inclusive national development.

According to Bwala, the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu prioritizes equity and the establishment of institutions that prevent regional neglect in developmental projects.

The new university in Ogoni follows the president’s recent approval of another federal university in Southern Kaduna, underscoring his administration’s push for balanced educational opportunities across different regions.

President Tinubu’s approach, Bwala noted, reflected his belief in national unity and inclusivity, emphasizing that “there are no minority ethnicities in Nigeria”.

Bwala’s tweet read in part: “I am pleased to inform Nigerians that Mr. President @officialABAT has assented to the bill establishing Federal University of Environmental Technology, Ogoni, in Rivers State.

“It’s important to highlight that the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Tinubu is all about righting the wrongs of the past and putting in place institutions to guard against future segregated developments.

“You will all recall that recently, in similar fashion, Mr. President graciously approved the establishment of another federal university to be sited in the Southern Kaduna district of Kaduna State.

“To Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, there are no minority ethnicities in Nigeria. He believes in the opening stanza of our national anthem, which says that though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood, we stand.

“Congratulations to the good people of Ogoni land.

“The president is fulfilling the mandate.”

The establishment of the Federal University of Environmental Technology is expected to enhance educational access in Ogoni land, a region historically known for its environmental and socio-economic challenges.

