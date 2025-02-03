SEC Reiterates Commitment to Foster Women’s Inclusiveness  in Financial Ecosystem

Kayode Tokede

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has emphasized its commitment towards fostering a women inclusiveness in financial ecosystem that empowers them across all sectors.

The Commission stated that in recognition of the critical role financial inclusion plays in national development, women—whether traders, entrepreneurs, professionals, or investors—have equitable access to financial services, investment opportunities, and the necessary tools to build sustainable wealth.

Speaking at the She’s Included Gender Inclusion Conference and Summit 2025, themed “Breaking Barriers, Building Resilience for Sustainable Economic and Financial Inclusion,” SEC’s Executive Commissioner for Corporate Services, Mrs. Samiya Usman, said that as Nigeria’s apex regulator of the capital market, the SEC operates with a dual mandate: to regulate and develop the market.

In fulfilling this mandate, she noted that the Commission recognizes the pivotal role financial inclusion plays in national development, saying that a financially empowered woman is an empowered household, and an empowered household is the bedrock of a prosperous economy.

She disclosed that over the years, the SEC has taken deliberate steps to ensure that the Nigerian capital market fosters inclusivity and caters to the unique financial needs of women.

“Through policy advocacy, regulatory frameworks, and partnerships, we continue to encourage the development of women-focused financial products and services. I am pleased to highlight that some of our capital market operators have heeded this call by designing tailored investment solutions.

“A notable example is United Capital’s Women Wealth for Women Fund, which seeks to empower women with wealth creation opportunities. Similarly, within the commodities market, innovative financial products have been structured to enhance women’s participation in agribusiness, an area where many Nigerian women play a critical role.

“At the mention of this summit, we mobilized our operators to key into this conference as part of their support towards financial inclusion and they are all represented here with their booths showcasing their products and ready to discuss and educate you on your investments and opportunities in the capital market. We have 6 Registrars under the Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR) and Fund Managers of Nigeria (FMAN).

Additionally, she said the Commission has actively promoted Investor Education for Women, through Webinars, reaching market women, SMEs, and women-led businesses through targeted financial literacy programmes.

Usman disclosed that through these initiatives, thousands of women have gained the knowledge required to participate meaningfully in the capital market.

The SEC Executive Commissioner said that despite the progress made, several barriers still hinder women’s full participation in the financial sector ranging from cultural limitations to financial literacy gaps, inadequate access to credit, and predominance of informal economic activities among women.

Usman stated that in Northern Nigeria, in particular, financial exclusion remains a pressing concern, making it imperative to intensify efforts to bridge the gap.

“We acknowledge that there remains a lot of work to be done. Knowledge is key, and financial empowerment ensures that communities as a whole reap the benefits of economic progress”. She stated.

She enjoined stakeholders to work collectively to dismantle these barriers adding that the SEC is committed to strengthening collaboration with stakeholders to drive more gender-focused financial inclusion policies, encourage financial institutions and market operators to introduce more products tailored to the unique needs of women, expand investor education programs to reach even more women, particularly in underserved regions and support women-led businesses and SMEs in accessing capital market financing for growth and sustainability.

“We are delighted to be part of this noble initiative, which aligns with our unwavering commitment to fostering financial inclusion, empowering women, and strengthening economic resilience.

“I would like to commend the organisers for convening this impactful event and for choosing such a thought-provoking theme: Breaking Barriers, Building Resilience for Sustainable Economic and Financial Inclusion. This theme resonates deeply with the SEC’s mission to build a capital market that serves all segments of society and ensures no one is left behind in the quest for economic empowerment”, she added.