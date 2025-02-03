2025 Grammy Awards: Tems Wins Best African Music Performance

Vanessa Obioha

For the first time, a Nigerian artist has won the Grammy for Best African Music Performance. Tems clinched the award in a category dominated by Nigerian artists, including Burna Boy and Asake. Her song ‘Love Me Jeje’ from her debut album ‘Born in the Wild’ stood out, making her the second-ever winner of this category, introduced just last year and first won by South African sensation Tyla.



“Dear God, thank you so much for putting me on this stage and bringing me this team,” Tems said in her acceptance speech. She dedicated the award to her mother, whose birthday is on February 3.



While Tems made history as the first indigenous African musician to be nominated in the R&B category at the Grammys, her hit ‘Burning’ did not take home the award, which went to SZA’s Saturn. She also lost out in the Best Global Music Album category to Matt B and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.



Born Temilade Openiyi, the 29-year-old now joins the ranks of Burna Boy, who won the Best Global Music Album Grammy in 2021 for his album Twice As Tall. The award will mark her second Grammy win. In 2023, she won in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for her contribution to the hit song ‘Wait for U’ with Future and Drake.

The 2025 Grammy Awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, US.