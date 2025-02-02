University Funding: Tajudeen Abbas Advocates Increased Tuition Fees, Common, Standardised Examinations

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has advocated increased tuition fees in universities and increased funding by the state and federal governments with the private sector also playing more roles in financing research.

This is just as he called for the implementation of common and standardised examinations across universities and a complete overhaul of outdated curricula that align with global realities and industry demands.

Meanwhile, the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Niger State, yesterday turned out 5,816 graduates at its 33rd Convocation with 119 of the graduates emerging with first-class degrees.

Abbas, while delivering the convocation lecture of the university on Friday with the theme: “From Crisis to Prosperity: Harnessing Technology to Drive Nigerians Transformation Agenda,” lamented that Nigerian universities are lowly rated globally due to poor funding, poor infrastructure, and poor remuneration of lecturers.

According to him, only Covenant University is rated high among the ivory towers of the world.

“Globally, universities adopt diverse funding models that reduce reliance on government allocations. In the United Kingdom, higher education funding is shared responsibly between taxpayers and graduates; the government covers approximately 35 per cent of teaching costs, while graduates contribute 65 per cent through tuition fees and loans.

“By emulating successful funding models from the UK, US, and leading African universities, Nigerian institutions can reduce dependence on government funding, improve infrastructure and enhance research capabilities.”

Abbas added that “this shift would elevate the quality of education and position Nigerian universities as globally competitive institutions capable of driving innovation and economic development”

“University research centres require more funding to bridge these gaps. Public-private partnerships can play a vital role in advancing research and development,” the Speaker said.

Abbas argued that the absence of a standardised examination framework in universities has led to inconsistencies in academic standards and graduate outcomes.

“The time has come for all universities to have common examinations, at least at the graduating level; let there be one common examination for the various courses being done. That is where we would be able to know whether the grades being portrayed by some universities are true and if they can stand the test of time.

“The absence of standardised examination has contributed to varying degrees of academic rigour and quality undermining the credibility of Nigeria degrees in the global job market. Standardised testing will not only ensure uniformity in academic standards but also provide a fair and transparent mechanism for assessing students’ competence, thereby enhancing the employability of graduates.

“A 2:1 in one university can be a third-class in another because the grading systems differ significantly. We need a common examination – at least, at the graduating level, to ensure fairness and transparency in assessing students’ competence,” he added.

He also stressed the urgent need to increase the remuneration of academic staff and expand opportunities for professional development.

In addition, the Speaker suggested stricter enforcement of ethical standards and implementation of transparent evaluation systems to curb academic corruption and restore the integrity of Nigerian universities, insisting that the shortage of academic staff is further exacerbated by inadequate remuneration and limited opportunities for professional development.

Speaking on the Tax Reform Bills, Abbas said the laws were aimed at modernising Nigeria’s tax system streamlining administration, and broadening the tax base to align with global best practices.

At the convocation, 124 students bagged the doctorate degrees with 1431 students graduating with second class upper, 2341 with second class lower, 972 with third class, and 92 with pass certificates.