‘Osimhen Rejected Juventus Offer’

Victor Osimhen has been reported to have rejected a bid by Juventus this month so as to stay put at Galatasaray.

The Super Eagles striker who is on season-long loan at Galatasaray is believed to have turned down the offer all in his bid to have a permanent deal at the Istanbul giants.

According to his close confidant and journalist Buchi Laba, Osimhen turned back Juventus along with “the biggest clubs in England, Spain and Italy” to see through his loan deal at Galatasaray.

He also described as “serious interest” by Juventus for the Super Eagles striker.

Napoli have already disclosed that Osimhen rejected Manchester United to remain at Galatasaray.

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis was furious with the player for that.

Juventus will reportedly come back for Osimhen in the summer when his loan spell at Galatasaray must have expired.