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Kayode Tokede

The Nigerian stock market yesterday extended its downward trends, as persistent selling pressure in 34 stocks dragged the market capitalisation lower by N1.10 trillion.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index (NGX ASI) fell by 1,696.56 basis points or 0.69 per cent to close 243,989.31 basis points, its lowest level in 10 weeks, dating back to mid-September 2026, moderating its year-to-date return to 56.80 per cent

Consequently, market capitalisation decreased by N1.10 trillion to close at N158.42 trillion.

The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), NASCON Allied Industries, among ofhers.

Market sentiment remained negative, with 34 decliners, outweighing 24 advancers. Fortis Global Insurance topped the gainers’ list by 10.00 per cent to close at N1.65, per share. Cornerstone Insurance followed with a gain of 9.92 per cent to close at N6.65, while Transnational Express rose by 9.91 per cent to close at N2.33, per share.

Omatek Venture also advanced by 6.87 per cent to close at N1.40, and Sunu Assurance gained 6.29 per cent to close at N3.04, per share.

On the flip side, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) led the losers, shedding 10.00 per cent to close at N130.50, while McNichols followed with a decline of 9.57 per cent to close at N4.25, per share.

AIICO Insurance fell by 9.43 per cent to close at N4.32, while Learn Africa and NEM Insurance dropped by 9.09 per cent each to close at N7.00 and N28.00 respectively, per share.

Meanwhile, the total volume traded increased by 236.48 per cent to 1.647 billion units, valued at N40.919 billion, and exchanged in 29,893 deals. Transactions in the shares of FCMB Group topped the activity chart with 704.657 million shares valued at NN9.532 billion. Fidelity Bank followed with 614.770 million shares worth N13.523 billion, while NEM Insurance traded 57.720 million shares valued at N267.548 million.

Linkage Assurance traded 33.217 million shares valued at N60.492 million, while Access Holdings sold 28.570 million shares worth N730.533 million.

Analysts stated that the session was characterised by negative market sentiment and significantly improved trading turnover, as the market recorded another decline in the benchmark index alongside increased trading volume and transaction value.

Looking ahead, Cowry Assets Management Limited stated persistent sell-side pressure, weak market breadth, and sustained losses across key sectors could deepen near-term bearish sentiment, although selective bargain-hunting may help moderate further declines.