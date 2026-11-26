Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

By Suleiman Tajudeen

Something has changed at the Department of State Service (DSS) and I hope it is sustained. On November 3, 2026, the Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) accused the DSS at a press conference of planning to hire protesters to disrupt the party’s campaign in Sokoto.

It was a grave allegation which could damage the image of the DSS beyond repair if proven to be true. So, I waited eagerly for the response of the DSS. The agency replied the same day.

In its initial statement—issued by Deputy Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications Favour Dozie—the DSS stated that its Director-General had ordered an internal investigation into the claim. The agency also rejected the allegation as inconsistent with its operations, pointing to its operatives’ rescue of Sokoto ADC governorship candidate Mannir Daniya during an October 31, 2026 attack.

It said two of its operatives were assaulted during the incident and were still being treated in the hospital. The statement said Daniya personally called to thank the DSS for saving his life, and warned against demoralising its operatives. It added that the DG had ordered an investigation into the claim.

Then on November 17, the agency issued a final response. It said after activating its internal investigation protocol, which was expanded to include interviews with the ADC leadership in Sokoto State, members and relevant stakeholders, it found the allegation to be untrue.

The agency then issued a subtle challenge to Atiku Abubakar: “While the Service acknowledges the Letters of Appreciation from the ADC chairman and governorship candidate in Sokoto State, the DSS still requests that, in view of the fact that the allegation was made in public, His Excellency should set the records straight publicly or provide concrete evidence (if any) to enable further investigation.”

But since then, neither Atiku Abubakar nor the ADC has responded to the challenge.

It’s refreshing to see the DSS embrace accountability and professionalism under its current Director General, Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi. In the statement issued by Favour Dozie, it stated that the “DSS, under its present DG, remains deeply committed to its constitutional mandate, set standards of professionalism and neutrality.”

Speak with any staff of the DSS or the National Assembly committees performing oversight on the agency, and you would understand that the place has turned around since August 26, 2024 when Ajayi was appointed the DG.

Ajayi joined the DSS as a cadet officer in 1990 and rose through the ranks to attain the position of Assistant Director-General before being named DG. He has participated in several domestic and international training programs covering management, security leadership, critical thinking, and human resources, and is said to be one of the most professional operatives in the service.

As DSS Director-General, Ajayi oversees internal security operations, domestic intelligence gathering, counterterrorism, protection of critical national infrastructure, election security support, and security advisory to the federal government.

One of the first things he reportedly did was to restore professionalism to the agency by ensuring only those qualified and competent are in the system. The man reportedly weeded out some bad eggs and those the merit system he instituted could not accommodate.

In November 2025, the service announced the dismissal of 115 personnel as part of ongoing reforms. The agency also published the names and pictures of the 115 disengaged officers on its website. Some of them are reportedly being prosecuted for some crimes allegedly committed.

The man is said to be tough on the job without bending decisions on account of ethnicity, religion or connection. Staff of the agency I’ve spoken with described the DG as an ethical, non-corrupt leader who’s leading by example with honesty, fairness, and transparency, treating organizational resources as a trust rather than a tool for personal gain.

By rewarding merit and actively discouraging nepotism and other corrupt acts by enforcing clear rules and holding everyone accountable—including himself, Ajayi has been able to restore professionalism to the DSS.

This is why the DSS has become one of the most critical security agencies in Nigeria today. It is bursting crimes, gathering valuable intelligence especially terrorism-related intelligence. Unlike in the past when terrorists’ suspects are detained for prolonged periods due to lack of credible evidence for prosecution, cases are now charged to court without delay.

His tenure has included initiatives such as reviewing prolonged detentions without trial, complying with court-ordered compensation and medical support for affected individuals, and advocating for community-level security participation and local government empowerment.

He is certainly getting good results. A good example was the arraignment of seven persons before a federal high court in Birnin Kebbi on Monday barely four months after their arrest. They allegedly committed the crime on May 20, 2026. They were arraigned over alleged involvement in terrorism, kidnapping and illegal possession of firearms. The DSS filed three separate cases against the accused.

But I was fascinated by the first charge which bothers on conspiracy, providing support to a terrorist group and withholding information about terrorist activities. The prosecution alleged that the defendants bought and sold cattle rustled by members of the Islamic State in Sahel Province (ISSP), also known as Lakurawa, operating in parts of Argungu and Augie LGAs of Kebbi.

The DSS said the offences amounted to providing material support to the group and concealing information about its operations.

What was obvious from the court proceedings was that the DSS successfully infiltrated the communication channels of the criminal gang before their arrest. One of the defendants, an informant, was accused of communicating with a suspected terrorists’ leader by telephone and providing information to him. The prosecutor stated details of conversations, including how an attack was conducted.

The DSS diligence had shown before last Monday’s arraignment. In June 2025, it secured life imprisonment for four suspects in the Owo Church attack. Following evidence presented by the DSS, a Federal High Court in Abuja convicted—Idris Ojo, Al-Kasim, Abdulmalik, and Momoh Abubakar— for belonging to a terrorist group.

Mahmud Usman (Mahmud Al-Nijiri) and Abubakar Abba (Abu Bar), two Ansaru commanders, were prosecuted on a 32-count charge covering terrorism financing, kidnapping for ransom, illegal mining, and fabricating improvised explosive devices. They were sentenced in September 2025,with Usman getting 50 years in jail.

The DSS also closed its case against Tukur Mamu, the alleged terrorist negotiator, at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Earlier this month, the DSS DG ordered the release of four suspects cleared of alleged Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) membership after finding they were misled about a monthly amnesty payout, and approved ₦5 million in initial compensation for each.

All these are indications of an agency that respects the law and cherishes professionalism. The days when DSS officers behaved like lawless goons appear to be over, thanks to the house-cleaning embarked upon by the DG. The DSS has repeatedly issued statements to the effect that it has zero tolerance for misconduct, and everyone seemed to have keyed into the new culture civility and ethical discipline.

We do not want to see the DSS go back to its old ways. It must continue on this trajectory and institutionalise the current reforms in order to serve Nigeria and the government better. Our secret police must be strong on intelligence gathering and have the skill to burst crimes before they happen. But when crimes are committed, it must be well equipped to apprehend criminals.

This is the secret police Nigeria deserves.

*Tajudeen Suleiman is an Abuja-based journalist. He can be reached via email: tajudeensuleiman64@gmail.com