NSC Inaugurates Elite Athletes and Podium Board with Clear Mandate

The National Sports Commission’s Elites Athletes and Podium Board has been officially inaugurated by the Chairman of the Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko.

The board which has former Nigerian international, Yusuf Ali, as Chief Executive Officer, has been charged to swing into action with the objective to ensure a sustainable scientific system for Nigerian athletes discovery and welfare for better podium performances.

The NSC Chairman Mallam Dikko said the athletes Elite and Podium board has been established to solve all the lingering problems that are always associated with Nigerian athletes and their performances at major international competitions.

”This is why for the first time in Nigerian Sports we have created an annual budget line for all our major international competitions such as the Olympics Games and the Commonwealth games”.

”The reason why we are calling this a board not a committee is because a committee is temporary but we want to make this a structural process that will outlive all of us”.

“As the act is being reviewed this particular board is among the new initiatives that will come under it that will be legally backed”

” This is also why we also have a budget line to fund this particular board. This funding might not be enough but it will show the direction the Government is heading which will stimulate the Private sector”, the Chairman explained.

In his remarks on behalf of other members of the board, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Yusuf Ali, assured the NSC leadership that the board will deliver on the mandate given to them.

The former Team Nigeria captain whose national long jump record has endured close to four decades, thanked the leadership of the NSC for finding him and his members worthy to undertake the task.

The members of the committee include Prof. Ken. Anugweje who is a member and Adviser, Olumide Bamiduro who is a member and Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Igbinosa, Salihu Abubakar, Aku Aghazu, Tunde Adelakun, Prof Sadiq Abdulahi and Mary Onyali.

Other members include, Hauwa Kulu Akinyemi, Sunday Odebode, Olalekan Alabi, Otunba Sylvester Ikuejamoye representing (NAPHER-SD), Olumide Oyedeji representing the Nigeria Olympics Committee, Isa Suleiman, representing PCN, Mrs Opara Tecla, Adebimpe Adewale and Shagaya Abdulmumeen.