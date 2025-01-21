In Bid to Improve Services, NCC Approves 50% Rise in Telecoms Tariff

Emma Okonji in Lagos and Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday approved the raising of telecoms tariff by 50 percent in what observers believe was approved in a bid to improve telecom services.

In recent times, the quality of services by all telecoms providers have depreciated significantly all service lines.

The approved increase was disclosed in a statement signed by NCC Director, Public Affairs, Mr. Reuben Muoka.

The approval comes at a time when different telecoms subscriber groups were kicking against any tariff hike which according to them would further impoverish subscribers, especially small business owners whose offices and shops are their mobile phones and laptops.

Telecoms operators had requested for 100 percent hike in tariff for industry sustainability, a request that was rejected by different groups of telecoms subscribers, who felt that any increase would further bring hardship on the subscribers.

But the statement stated: “The NCC pursuant to its power under Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 (NCA) to regulate and approve tariff rates and charges by telecommunications operators, will be granting approval for tariff adjustment requests by network operators in response to prevailing market conditions.

“The adjustment, capped at a maximum of 50 percent of current tariffs, though lower than the over 100 percent requested by some network operators, was arrived at taking into account ongoing industry reforms that will positively influence sustainability.

“These adjustments will remain within the tariff bands stipulated in the 2013 NCC Cost Study, and requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis as is the commission’s standard practice for tariff reviews. It will be implemented in strict adherence to the recently issued NCC Guidance on Tariff Simplification, 2024.”

The statement further noted that tariff rates have remained static since 2013, despite the increasing costs of operation faced by telecom operators, adding that the approved adjustment is aimed at addressing the significant gap between operational costs and current tariffs while ensuring that the delivery of services to consumers is not compromised.

“These adjustments will support the ability of operators to continue investing in infrastructure and innovation, ultimately benefiting consumers through improved services and connectivity, including better network quality, enhanced customer service, and greater coverage.

“Recognising the concerns of the public, this decision was made after extensive consultations with key stakeholders across the public and private sectors.

The NCC has prioritised striking a balance between protecting telecom consumers and ensuring the sustainability of the industry, including the thousands of indigenous vendors and suppliers who form a critical part of the telecommunications ecosystem. NCC recognises the financial pressures faced by Nigerian households and businesses and remains deeply empathetic to the impact of tariff adjustments. “To this end, the commission has mandated that operators implement these adjustments transparently and in a manner that is fair to consumers. Operators are also required to educate and inform the public about the new rates while demonstrating measurable improvements in service delivery,” the statement further said.

The NCC however reaffirmed its dedication to fostering a resilient, innovative, and inclusive telecommunications sector, and explained that beyond protecting consumers, it would ensure the long-term sustainability of the industry, support indigenous vendors and suppliers, and promote the overall growth of Nigeria’s digital economy.

“As a regulator, the NCC will continue to engage with stakeholders to create a telecommunications environment that works for everyone—one that protects consumers, supports operators, and sustains the ecosystem that drives connectivity across the nation,” the statement added.

Earlier yesterday, telecoms subscribers had faulted the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, for saying the industry will witness a hike of between 30per cent and 60 percent in end user telecom tariffs in the country.

According to them, the Minister’s statement was contrary to the agreements reached between the Consumer Bureau Department of the NCC and industry stakeholders at a meeting held on January 9, 2025 at the NCC headquarters in Abuja.

The subscribers, under the aegis of Association of Telephone, Cable Tv and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS-Nigeria), the planned tariff hike negates all agreements reached with NCC, and could bring untold hardship to the subscribers.

National President of ATCIS, Sina Bilesanmi, yesterday, said the tariff hike was not agreed upon with the regulator in Abuja, wondering why the minister was interested in hiking tariffs to the detriment of struggling Nigerians still reeling under the impact of economic reforms.

According to him, what was agreed upon at the January 9 Abuja meeting was that

there would be no telecoms tariff hike for now until all the stakeholders, particularly the subscribers, are sufficiently enlightened and sensitised.

He explained: “Our resolutions were that telcos needed to respect the subscriber advocacy body and NCC Act; NCC should tell telcos to first meet with ATCIS being the telecom subscriber advocacy body for consultation, enlightenment and engagement. Once the telecom subscriber advocacy body agrees, it will call for public opinions, before ATCIS will write NCC for approval. Anything outside of these may not work.”