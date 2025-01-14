  • Tuesday, 14th January, 2025

Zulum Orders Free Eye Surgery for 10,000 People

Nigeria | 57 minutes ago

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has announced the setting up of an eye camp, a programme that will provide free eye surgeries for 10,000 residents of the state suffering from various visual impairments, including cataracts.

Zulum made the announcement on Monday when he flagged-off a free eye surgery operations programme jointly organised by Borno State Government and the senator representing Borno South at the National Assembly, Senator Ali Ndume, who provided funds to cover the operation cost of 500 people.

The governor explained the programme was earlier planned to benefit 1,000 people, but due to the overwhelming turnout, it was expanded to allow 10,000 people receive free eye surgery.

He said: “We launched a programme to provide medical attention to over 1,000 individuals, focusing on cataract operations. During the exercise, I was struck by the overwhelming number of people in need.

“Many have not received medical attention in over two years because of the cost of operation.”

The governor added: “In response, I have directed that the programme be expanded to support up to 10,000 patients. We will undertake cataract operations for 4,000 patients in Maiduguri, an additional 3,000 in Southern Borno, and another 3,000 in Northern Borno.”

Zulum also approved cash support of N50,000 each for those who have undergone cataract operations to support them in managing their post-operative care.

Zulum expressed gratitude to Senator Ali Ndume and all other stakeholders for their contribution to providing free medical service to those in need.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Borno State, I express my heartfelt appreciation to all who have contributed to this initiative. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of our citizens.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.