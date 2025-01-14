Zulum Orders Free Eye Surgery for 10,000 People

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri





Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has announced the setting up of an eye camp, a programme that will provide free eye surgeries for 10,000 residents of the state suffering from various visual impairments, including cataracts.

Zulum made the announcement on Monday when he flagged-off a free eye surgery operations programme jointly organised by Borno State Government and the senator representing Borno South at the National Assembly, Senator Ali Ndume, who provided funds to cover the operation cost of 500 people.

The governor explained the programme was earlier planned to benefit 1,000 people, but due to the overwhelming turnout, it was expanded to allow 10,000 people receive free eye surgery.

He said: “We launched a programme to provide medical attention to over 1,000 individuals, focusing on cataract operations. During the exercise, I was struck by the overwhelming number of people in need.

“Many have not received medical attention in over two years because of the cost of operation.”

The governor added: “In response, I have directed that the programme be expanded to support up to 10,000 patients. We will undertake cataract operations for 4,000 patients in Maiduguri, an additional 3,000 in Southern Borno, and another 3,000 in Northern Borno.”

Zulum also approved cash support of N50,000 each for those who have undergone cataract operations to support them in managing their post-operative care.

Zulum expressed gratitude to Senator Ali Ndume and all other stakeholders for their contribution to providing free medical service to those in need.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Borno State, I express my heartfelt appreciation to all who have contributed to this initiative. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of our citizens.”