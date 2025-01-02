Zulum: I Will Clear All Liabilities Before I Leave Office in 2027

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has approved N8 billion for the payment of the backlog of liabilities in pensions and gratuities for retired primary school teachers and other civil servants in the state, promising to clear all the backlog of pensions and gratuities before leaving office in 2027.

The N8 billion will clear liabilities accrued from 2019 to 2021.

Zulum announced the approval on Wednesday at the council chamber of the government house in Maiduguri.

The governor had released N3 billion in June and September, 2019, to clear gratuities of 1,684 retirees that left the civil service between 2013 and 2019 and disbursed over N12 billion in 2020 for retirees that left both the state and local government civil service between 2013 and 2017.

Zulum said: “Since I took over in 2019 to date, we have paid about 25 billion naira for the settlement of gratuities for those that have worked with local and state governments.”

Meanwhile, he has assured that his administration will settle all the backlog of gratuities and pensions before the end of his tenure in 2027.

He said: “Insh’Allah, I will clear all the backlog of gratuities before I leave office in 2027.”