Adebayo to Speak at GWU’s Conference on Technology, Trade Prospects, Others in US

The leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, will join other world leaders to speak at a conference put together by the School of Business, George Washington University (GWU) in the United States of America.

The invitation to participate at the conference as a speaker was extended to Adebayo by the Interim Dean, George Washington University Business School, Prof Vanessa Gail Perry, on March 20.

According to Prof Perry, the session would be moderated by Ambassador Omar Arouna, Chairman, CCDL and President for Global Public Affairs and Engagement, Gunster Strategies Worldwide.

She noted that the conference, which is being held at a time of rapid technological innovation and global uncertainty, would bring together central bank governors, state governors, private sector CEOs, technology leaders, members of the African Diaspora and academics.

“Building on the success of our inaugural event in April 2024, this second conference will explore critical challenges and opportunities facing Africa, particularly in digital transformation and its applications in national and regional economies,” she said.

Perry, a Professor of Marketing and Strategic Management and Public Policy, equally noted that key topics to be discussed at the conference would include emerging technologies, trade prospects, natural resources, investment opportunities and climate finance, with a focus on innovative financial solutions to drive sustainable and inclusive growth.

“The event will also highlight opportunities for advanced economies to strengthen trade and investment ties with Africa, fostering collaboration among policy makers, practitioners and thought leaders committed to advancing the continent’s progress.

“We sincerely hope that you will be able to join us for this momentous conference. Regards,” she said.

Adebayo is expected to be on the panel on ‘Africa Market Entry Strategies and Opportunities: Nigeria’, where he is expected to share his thoughts and experiences on technologies, trade prospects, natural resources, investment opportunities and climate finance, among others.

The invitation is a clear testimony to Adebayo’s many alternative economic and governance strategies to the Nigerian government to position the country and put it on the path of economic recovery and development but which have been ignored by the government of the day.

It is also a testimony to world acceptance of Adebayo’s repertoire of knowledge in the area of economy, public finance, natural resources and climate change, among other developmental issues of the 21st century.