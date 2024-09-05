Minimum Wage: Zulum Sets Machinery for Payment in Motion, Approves Committee for Implementation

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has approved the constitution of a committee to discuss modalities for implementing the new national minimum wage in the state.

President Bola Tinubu had last month, signed the new Minimum Wage Act into law after agreeing to N70,000 with the organised labour unions.

The statement released by the Secretary to the Borno State Government on Wednesday indicated the committee would be chaired by the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Engr. Babagana Malumbe, while the Head of Service, Barrister Mallam Fannami, will be co-chair.

According to the statement, the committee comprises 12 other members from the government side, including the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Hauwa Abubakar, Permanent Secretary Finance & Economic Development, Alhaji Basha Talba, Permanent Secretary Admin. & General Services, Dr. Muhammad Ghuluze, Permanent Secretary Environment, Dr. Juliana Bitrus, Accountant-General, Baba Bura Usman, and the State Auditor-General, Alhaji Shettima Bukar.

Others are Senior Technical Assistant (STA), General Service; Mohammed Habib Alkali, (STA), Finance and Economic Development; Mai Adamu Yau, Director, Biometric and Data Capture; Abubakar Kachalla, ICT Consultant; Prof. Babagana Gutti; Engr. Bako Adamu; and Permanent Secretary, Establishment, Dr. Sadiq Abubakar, will serve as the secretary of the committee.

On the part of the Nigeria Labour Congress & Trade Union Congress, members include the NLC Chairman, Comr. Yusuf Inuwa, TUC Chairman, Comr. Babayo Hamma, and JNC Chairman, Comr. Umar Abdullahi.

Also included are the NLC Secretary, Comr. Musa Chiroma, the TUC Secretary, Comr. Baba Mohammed, the President of NULGE, Comr. Mustapha Bulama, the JNC Secretary, Comr. Haruna Musa, the Chairman of Pensioners, Comr. Alh. Musa Bukar Kukawa, and the SSANIP Chairman, Comr. Abba Aji Suleiman.

The statement also noted that Abubakar Ibrahim, State Controller of Labour, Federal Ministry of Labour, will serve as an observer.

The SSG noted that part of the committee’s duties include: to analyse the current consequential salary adjustment at the federal level and determine the extent to which it can be applied in totality or partially in the state; to use the consequential adjustment at the federal level as a guide to arrive at a reasonable and sustainable salary adjustment based on the specific peculiarities of the state and; Any other matter relevant to arriving at a reasonable and realistic salary for civil servants.

The statement also noted that Governor Zulum, while congratulating the members on the opportunity to serve the state, directed them to start work immediately.