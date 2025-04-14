Eight Shortlisted Applicants Fail Kwara TESCOM Drug Test, Lose Slots

No fewer than eight of the 1,800 shortlisted for Kwara Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) jobs have tested positive to outlawed drugs, automatically losing their slots to the next best candidate in the highly competitive exercise, a statement by the Press Secretary TESCOM, Kwara State, Sam Onile, said on Monday.

TESCOM Chairman, Bello Taoheed Abubakar, said in the statement that the eight shortlisted candidates tested for hard drugs such as benzodiazepine, tramadol, cotinine, marijuana and amphetamine — all of which are considered unsafe for human health.

The drug test was conducted by the NDLEA with the full support of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“A major implication of this development is that the affected individuals will be replaced by the candidates who are next to them in performance from their respective local government areas,” the statement said.

“The idea is to send an unmistaken message about the state government’s zero tolerance for drug abuse. We have a duty of care not to expose little children to drug abuse under any circumstance.

“Again, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has etched his name in gold for again insisting that recruitment into the teaching profession should be strictly meritorious and devoid of any practices that may jeopardize quality learning in our schools. He has also proven that he is a man who is sold to giving every Kwaran a fair chance.”