Borno Flood: Zulum Presents N61bn Supplementary Budget to Rebuild Damaged Infrastructure

*Mutfwang donates N180m worth of medical supplies, relief materials to victimsMichael Olugbode in Abuja and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

In line with efforts to begin reconstruction of damaged infrastructure as a result of the devastating flood which submerged over half of the capital city, Maiduguri and its environs, Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has requested the State House of Assembly for an additional N61 billion to add to the initial N358.7 billion total budget size which was signed into law on January 10, 2024.



This comes as Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, yesterday, donated medical consumables along with a variety of food items valued at N180 million to alleviate the suffering of flood disaster victims in Borno State.



Governor Zulum’s request was read on the floor of the state Assembly by the Speaker of the House, Abdulkarim Lawan, seeking to amend the 2024 Appropriation Act.



The additional funding would specifically target key infrastructure that were severely damaged by the September 10 flood which affected nearly two million people and completely submerged parts of Maiduguri and surrounding local government areas.



In addition to the reconstruction of key infrastructure, the supplementary budget would also cover the funding of other government expenditures such as emergency relief and humanitarian aid, support to farmers, economic recovery as well as environmental management.



Zulum on Thursday conducted the assessment of the destroyed bridges, road networks and hospitals to ascertain the extent of damage.

He noted that the devastation from the flood was massive.



Relatedly, Borno State House of Assembly has extended sympathy and condolences to the flood victims.



The House also commended individuals, local and international organisations, state governments, medical personnel, and security agencies for their contributions in ameliorating the plight of affected persons.



Meanwhile, Mutfwang, donated medical consumables along with a variety of food items valued at N180 million to alleviate the suffering of flood disaster victims in Borno State.



This was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Director of Press, Gyang Bere.



Bere, said the governor was moved by the tragic disaster that claimed lives and displaced numerous households and therefore extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to the government and people of Borno State.

Presenting the relief materials on behalf of Mutfwang at the Borno State Government House, his Deputy, Mrs. Ngo Josephine Piyo, emphasised that Plateau State stands in solidarity with the people of Borno in their time of grief and hardship, noting that the support demonstrated a shared sense of humanity and compassion during this difficult period.

The deputy governor who was accompanied by traditional rulers, the clergy and senior government officials, presented several items to the victims including medical consumables worth N20 million, four trailers of Swan water, 100 bags of kulikuli, 100 bags of garri, 100 bags of gero (millet) and dawa (sorghum), 100 bags of maize and 20 cartons of powdered milk.

“Others are 25 bags of sugar, 100 bags of beans, 50 bags of salt, 50 jerrycans of palm oil, 50 cartons of groundnut oil, 5,000 loaves of bread and accessories, 200 cartons of NASCO Champ biscuits and 50 cartons of liquid detergent also valued at N160 million,” the statement added.

Mutfwang reportedly praised the swift response of both Zulum and the federal government in addressing the crisis, urging philanthropists, organisations, and well-meaning individuals to contribute to the relief efforts, recognising that the road to recovery required collective action.

Responding, his Borno State counterpart expressed gratitude to the government and people of Plateau State for their generous support. He acknowledged that this act of kindness would further strengthen the bond between Plateau and Borno states.