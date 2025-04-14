Tourba Sensitises Kaduna Farmers on Carbon Farming

Tourba, a leading agri-tech and nature-based solutions provider, has expanded its groundbreaking carbon farming initiative to Kaduna State as part of its broader national strategy to scale regenerative agriculture across Nigeria.

The initiative, which aims to empower smallholder farmers through sustainable practices and participation in the global carbon market, has already covered over 15,000 hectares across Niger and Nasarawa ( in the pilot phase with an ambitious target of reaching one million hectares nationwide by 2030).

At a stakeholders’ engagement meeting held in Kaduna recently, Tourba’s Country Manager, Opeoluwa Filani, said the programme is designed to improve food production, increase farmers’ incomes and contribute to climate change mitigation by promoting carbon sequestration.

“Our goal is to empower Nigerian farmers to transition into sustainable agriculture through carbon markets,” Filani said during his presentation.

“Carbon farming doesn’t only help the planet, it directly improves soil health, enhances yields and gives farmers an additional source of income through the sale of carbon credits,” he added.

Filani noted that Tourba was established in Morocco and commenced operations in Nigeria in May 2024.

According to him, since then, the initiative has grown steadily, beginning with successful pilots in Niger and Nasarawa before extending to Kano, and now Kaduna.

In Kaduna, the pilot phase is targeting five Local Government Areas in the northern senatorial zone-Ikara, Soba, Sabon Gari, Lere, and Makarfi-with an expected land coverage of 5,000 hectares.

Filani said the second phase will expand to other senatorial districts (we are not extending to new crops).

“We have already begun farmer engagement in Kaduna and plan to replicate this model in Bauchi, Oyo, and Benue states in the coming months,” he added.

As part of its community-driven model, Tourba is not only on boarding farmers but also creating job opportunities. So far, eight Agricultural Extension Workers (AEWs) have been directly employed in Kaduna, with over 20 more engaged through local implementing partners. These AEWs are instrumental in providing technical support, training, and field verification critical steps in preparing farmers for certification.

Farmers, enrolled in the programme, undergo an 18-month training period, after which they are certified to participate in the carbon market. Tourba bears the cost of soil testing, verification, and certification, ensuring there is no financial burden on the farmers. The organisation uses satellite imagery, GPS-enabled monitoring tools, and third-party audits to measure carbon sequestration, ensuring transparency and accuracy.

We are focused on three core impact areas,” Filani said. “Economically, we’re improving farmer productivity and income, while also creating jobs in local communities through the recruitment of Agricultural Extension Workers. Demographically, we’re enhancing food security by helping farmers stabilise yields even during droughts. And environmentally, we’re promoting carbon sequestration through conservation agriculture.”

Also speaking at the event, Head of Agricultural Extension at the Institute of Agriculture, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Dr. Samsudeen Yahaya, hailed the initiative as a timely intervention.

“Tourba is introducing our farmers to regenerative practices like crop rotation and organic inputs that increase soil carbon,” Yahaya said. “Carbon is the lifeblood of the soil more carbon means more fertility, more yields, and better livelihoods.”

He encouraged farmers to embrace the initiative fully, stressing its long-term benefits for agricultural resilience and income diversification.

Similarly, the Director of Agricultural Services at the Kaduna State Ministry of Agriculture, Adamu Usman Mohammed, commended the project, describing it as a welcome development that will make farming more profitable.

“This initiative is a welcomed development and is very important to us. We will sensitise our farmers and ensure they take advantage of this opportunity,” he said.

The stakeholders’ meeting drew attendance from local farmers, community leaders, and government representatives, all of whom expressed optimism about the programme’s potential to transform agriculture in the state.