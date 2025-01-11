  • Saturday, 11th January, 2025

Tinubu Condoles Ex-House Speaker, Dimeji Bankole On Mother’s Demise

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Oladmeji Bankole and his family on the demise of his mother, Alhaja Monsurat Atinuke Bankole, aged 78. 

She died Thursday after a brief illness. 

The President, in a statement issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, joined the Bankole family and the Ogun State Government in mourning the demise of Iya Adinni of Egbaland who dedicated her life to community development, guided by her convictions in the Islamic faith. 

President Tinubu hoped that Mama’s legacy will continue in the countless lives she touched through her compassion, generosity, and humility.   

He prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul and for Almighty Allah to comfort all who mourn her demise.

