First Lady Pays Condolence Visit to Jigawa Gov Over Son’s Death

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Saturday visited the Governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar Namadi and his wife, Hajia Hadiza Umar Namadi in Dutse, the state capital over the unfortunate death of their son, Abdulwahab.

The First Lady who was accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima and wife of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hajia Fatima Tajudeen Abass said length of days of man is the exclusive reserve of God and no man can question Him on when He chooses to call a man back home.

According to her: “God owns us all. God assigned time to us all. He can call anyone home at anytime. God will condole you and the entire state. I pray my next visit here will be a joyous one”.

In his brief remarks, Governor Namadi of Jigawa State thanked the First Lady for the personal visit which he noted was the highest level of condolence.

He corroborated that the death of his son and that of his mother which occurred a day earlier was an act of God which he and his family cannot question.

Namadi expressed his gratitude to President Bola Tinubu who he said put a call through to him personally when the incidents occurred.

Prayers were offered for the family and the state by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima.

The mother of the governor, Hajia Maryam Namadi passed on Wednesday, 25th December, 2024 due to illness while his son, Abdulwahab, aged 24 died on Thursday, 26th December in a ghastly motor accident.