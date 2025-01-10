NAHCO Appoints Olumekun GMD/CEO as Gupta Retires

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company PLC, (nahco aviance) has announced the appointment of Mr. Olumuyiwa Olumekun as the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (GMD/CEO) of the Company effective January 1, 2025.

Olumekun replaces Mr. Indranil Gupta whose tenure expired December 31, 2024.

In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) dated 27 December, 2024, the Company Secretary, Mr. Bello Abdullahi, disclosed that “the Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Olumuyiwa Olumekun as the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (GMD/CEO) of the Company with effect from 1st January 2025.”

The same notice also announced the retirement of Mr. Indranil Gupta, the former Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company.

A seasoned business executive with over three decades of leadership experience across various industries, Olumekun retired as Group Executive Director, Corporate Services at NAHCO Plc in February 2022. During his tenure, he held multiple strategic roles, including acting Managing Director (August 2021 – February 2022) and Executive Director of Corporate Services, where he provided leadership to key functions such as Human Resources, Learning & Development, IT, Administrative Services, Infrastructure, and Procurement and was part of the team that successfully implemented the company’s transformative 2019–2023 strategic plan, which resulted in over a 300 per cent increase in profitability.

Qatar Executive Adds Two Gulfstream G700 to Its Fleet

Qatar Executive (QE), the luxury private jet charter division of Qatar Airways Group, has announced that it has taken delivery of two additional Gulfstream G700 aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 24.

The two additional aircraft will increase the total number of Gulfstream G700 in QE’s fleet to six, with an additional four G700s scheduled for delivery throughout 2025 and early 2026. QE’s fleet also includes 15 Gulfstream G650ER aircraft.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue growing our fleet with the groundbreaking G700, which delivers an innovative and exceptional experience for our customers. These aircraft represent our passion for redefining private aviation and offering the best possible luxury experience in the skies, exceeding the expectations of our esteemed passengers and clients.”

These state-of-the-art aircraft further solidify QE’s position as a leader in luxury long-range travel and private aviation. They provide customers with the ultimate comfort and performance when combined with QE’s unparalleled service and hospitality. With its luxurious and spacious cabin, innovative technology, increased fuel efficiency, and long-range capabilities, the QE Gulfstream G700 is a stand out choice in private business aviation charter and has become yet another reason why so many choose to fly with QE.