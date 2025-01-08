Journalists Hail Tinubu, Say FMC, Federal Varsity Will Transform Southern Kaduna

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Southern Kaduna Journalists’ Forum (SKJF) has lauded President Bola Tinubu for approving the establishment of a Federal University of Applied Sciences and a Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Southern Kaduna.

In a statement issued yesterday, SKJF chairman Ango Bally praised the collaborative efforts of Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, senator representing Kaduna South, Sunday Marshall Katung, and member representing Zango Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency, Amos Magaji.

The forum credited their legislative and administrative synergy for securing the approval of the two landmark projects.

“The Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, sponsored by Senator Katung, and the Federal Medical Centre, initiated by Hon. Magaji, represent transformative milestones for the socio-economic and educational development of Southern Kaduna,” Bally said.

The university, which will include an additional campus in Manchok, Kaura Local Government Area, is expected to provide quality education, technical expertise, and foster innovation in the region.

Bally described it as a beacon of hope for a region historically marginalized and underdeveloped, noting that it aligns with the federal government’s inclusivity agenda.

“The establishment of the Federal Medical Centre, will significantly enhance healthcare delivery in Southern Kaduna and surrounding areas,” Bally added.

The SKJF applauded the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Tinubu and expressed gratitude to Vice President Kashim Shettima, who announced the presidential assent during a condolence visit to Southern Kaduna on December 28, 2024.

Shettima assured the region of continued federal collaboration with the state government to improve road infrastructure and other developmental projects.

The forum emphasized the importance of unity among political leaders, commending Governor Sani, Senator Katung, and Hon. Magaji for prioritizing the interests of the people over partisan differences.

“As custodians of information and public opinion, we pledge to support initiatives that promote peace, unity, and development in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State, and Nigeria at large,” the SKJF statement said.