CNG: Tetracore Collaborates with Dangote Cement on Adequate Supply in Country

Segun James

In support of the federal government’s initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), oil servicing company, Tetracore Energy, has entered into a collaborative agreement with Dangote Cement to supply CNG for its logistics operations.



Under the strategic partnership, Tetracore will deliver up to 400,000 standard cubic meters (SCM) of CNG to support Dangote Cement’s growing auto CNG demand.

The collaboration was projected to meet the growing demand from Dangote’s extensive logistics fleet, as well as the rising needs of auto CNG users nationwide, and drive cleaner energy use.



To ensure seamless supply, Tetracore will deploy its state-of-the-art Mobile Refilling Units and establish strategically located mother stations nationwide. This innovative solution guarantees accessibility and reliability for Dangote’s logistics operations and other auto CNG users, supporting Nigeria’s transition to cleaner energy sources.



Speaking on the collaboration, Tetracore’s Programme Executive, Dayo Williams, stated, “This collaboration underscores Tetracore’s commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions across Nigeria.

“By collaborating with Dangote Cement, we are not only supporting one of the nation’s largest logistics operations but also driving the adoption of CNG, a cleaner, more efficient fuel option.”



According to Williams, this initiative aligns with the federal government’s vision for energy transition and economic growth through gas utilisation and reduced reliance on conventional fuels. He added that it also highlighted the private sector’s pivotal role in achieving national sustainability goals.



Williams said Tetracore remained dedicated to enabling energy transition and natural gas utilisation in Nigeria by delivering innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions that empower industries, enhance logistics, and contribute to a sustainable future.



Tetracore is an integrated energy company with a growing gas and power portfolio that supports energy access, industrialisation, and local content development within Africa’s biggest economy, and a growing footprint across Africa.



It deploys small-scale gas and power technologies that are better adapted to address the challenges of an economy like Nigeria.

The company has made a conscious decision to focus on natural gas, in line with Nigeria’s “Decade of Gas” initiative, the country’s Energy Transition Plan (ETP), and its commitment to reach Net Zero by 2060.