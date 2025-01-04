Wonuigwe Advocates Bilateral Cooperation Between Nigeria, Nordic Countries

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Gliffeth Wonuigwe met with Finnish officials and Nigeria’s Minister of State for Police Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, to discuss strengthening ties between Nigeria and Nordic countries.

The meeting, held in Helsinki, aimed to explore avenues for collaboration between major Finnish and Nigerian sectors, in production, export, shipping, and security inclusively, to create access to credit facilities within the Nordic countries.



During the discussions, he emphasised the importance of the strategic collaboration and the need for Gasgroup International to establish major energy transition, electric and fossil fuels facilities across Africa and the Nordic countries and eventually list on their stock exchange, these he considers appropriate contributions for global integration.

Furthermore, he highlighted the benefits that both parties stand to gain economically and also through advanced law enforcement techniques and innovative approaches to community policing.



The Nigerian Minister of State echoed these sentiments, expressing a keen interest in learning from Nordic nations’ successes in maintaining public order and safety.

Both parties acknowledged the challenges posed by transnational crime, and cybercrime. They proposed establishing a framework for cooperation that would enable information sharing and joint training initiatives between law enforcement agencies in Nigeria and the Nordic countries. This initiative aims to enhance the capacity of Nigerian police forces through the introduction and incorporation of advanced key security hardware and technologies, while fostering deeper relationships with their Nordic counterparts.



The meeting also touched on economic collaboration, with an emphasis on trade and investment opportunities. Gliffeth and the ministers discussed potential partnerships in sectors such as technology, renewable energy, and agriculture, which are pivotal for both Nigeria’s growth and the Nordic countries’ strategic interests.



In a joint statement following the discussions, the participants expressed their commitment to fostering mutual understanding and cooperation. They underscored the need for continuous dialogue to address shared challenges and promote sustainable development in both regions. This triggered a crucial tour to affiliated ministries; namely the ministry of interior, ministry of exterior and the police department.



In attendance were Mr. Hanga Nura Kabir from the Ministry of Police Affairs Nigeria, Mr. Rent Bjorklund CEO Kewatec Shipyards Finland, Mr. Tomi Vuori Chief of the Police Department and Interior Ministry Finland.

Others included Nigeria’s Minister of State for Police Affairs Hajia Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim, Mr. Antti Salminun Secretary of State Interior Ministry Finland, Mr. Mark James ED Gasgroup International Nigeria, Mr. Timo Kettula Special Assistant Interior Ministry Finland, Mr. Jenna Kuitunen Specialist Interior Ministry Finland, Mr. Ola, renowned business stakeholders in Finland, and representatives of one of the biggest environmental companies Lamor, and Kewatec respectively.



As the meeting concluded, the participants agreed to establish a follow-up mechanism to ensure the implementation of the discussed initiatives. This bilateral engagement marks a promising step towards enhanced relations between Nigeria and the Nordic countries, paving the way for future collaboration on diverse fronts.