  • Friday, 3rd January, 2025

NCAA: Nigeria’s Airspace is Safer Now with Enhanced Surveillance

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has assured that with its enhanced safety surveillance, the Nigerian airspace is now safer.

Acting Director-General, Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo, gave the assurance Thursday during the staff annual New Year prayers held at the authority’s corporate headquarters in Abuja.

The prayer session is held every January 2. This year’s event also marked the kick-start of the series of activities to mark NCAA’s 25th anniversary celebration.

Speaking on the side-lines of the programme, Najomo said, “And let me be honest with you, what Mr. President has done with his Renewed Hope agenda has ensured that our minister, with his five key points agenda, has given us the opportunity to perform more. We are going to continue performing more. Our directors are on ground.”

Najomo further said, “Anything that will make sure that every airline complies, we will do. You can see recently we had to sanction some airlines and they accepted their sanctions.”

He added, “We sanctioned five airlines because they refused to pay refund tickets and they have agreed that they will pay on time. This year, 2025, we hope to see more and be better.”

Najomo also told the staff that he would focus on delivering on his core job functions and meet his performance targets. He said he will not be distracted by sponsored fabricated stories to attack him.

According to him, “The attacks are not affecting my work. There are no distractions. Because I’m resolute in doing what I’m supposed to do.

“My confirmation is in the hands of Mr. President. And when it comes to the time, he will do the needful. For now, it’s not distracting me. I’m doing my job.”

On staff work conditions, he said the management was motivating staff in the best ways possible in addition to improved work space.

He disclosed, “We will be fully digitalised. We also have the flight data centre that is there. We have the CPD portal. We have the DATR portal to make it easier doing business and seamlessly, too.”

A highpoint of the event was the hoisting of NCAA @25 flag and the unveiling of the anniversary monument by Najomo, accompanied by his management team and NCAA staffers.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.