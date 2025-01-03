NCAA: Nigeria’s Airspace is Safer Now with Enhanced Surveillance

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has assured that with its enhanced safety surveillance, the Nigerian airspace is now safer.

Acting Director-General, Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo, gave the assurance Thursday during the staff annual New Year prayers held at the authority’s corporate headquarters in Abuja.

The prayer session is held every January 2. This year’s event also marked the kick-start of the series of activities to mark NCAA’s 25th anniversary celebration.

Speaking on the side-lines of the programme, Najomo said, “And let me be honest with you, what Mr. President has done with his Renewed Hope agenda has ensured that our minister, with his five key points agenda, has given us the opportunity to perform more. We are going to continue performing more. Our directors are on ground.”

Najomo further said, “Anything that will make sure that every airline complies, we will do. You can see recently we had to sanction some airlines and they accepted their sanctions.”

He added, “We sanctioned five airlines because they refused to pay refund tickets and they have agreed that they will pay on time. This year, 2025, we hope to see more and be better.”

Najomo also told the staff that he would focus on delivering on his core job functions and meet his performance targets. He said he will not be distracted by sponsored fabricated stories to attack him.

According to him, “The attacks are not affecting my work. There are no distractions. Because I’m resolute in doing what I’m supposed to do.

“My confirmation is in the hands of Mr. President. And when it comes to the time, he will do the needful. For now, it’s not distracting me. I’m doing my job.”

On staff work conditions, he said the management was motivating staff in the best ways possible in addition to improved work space.

He disclosed, “We will be fully digitalised. We also have the flight data centre that is there. We have the CPD portal. We have the DATR portal to make it easier doing business and seamlessly, too.”

A highpoint of the event was the hoisting of NCAA @25 flag and the unveiling of the anniversary monument by Najomo, accompanied by his management team and NCAA staffers.