Obi Condemns Exclusion of North Central from 2025 Budget

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has condemned the non-inclusion of the north central development commission in the 2025 budget estimates.

In a statement, yesterday, Obi said, “The exclusion of the North Central Regional Commission from the budgetary allocations provided to other Regional Commissions in the 2025 proposed budget is deeply troubling.”

Obi, who also called for the immediate reversal of the decision, said, “Such an anomaly does not make for even development and peace that is needed for progress in the country.”

He explained that a total of N2.493 trillion had been allocated to five regional development commissions, with the North Central Regional Commission glaringly omitted.

According to the Labour Party leader, “The North Central region requires special attention due to the severe challenges it faces today. Relentless terror attacks and banditry in Plateau, Benue, Kogi, and Niger States have caused immense suffering, resulting in significant loss of lives and forcing countless families into internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

“These persistent tragedies have made the North Central one of the most affected and vulnerable regions in Nigeria.”

He added that, the North Central “Known as the agricultural backbone of the nation, the North Central region deserves robust support to enhance security, stability, and development for the benefit of the entire country.

“I, therefore, call on the government and National Assembly to urgently review and rectify this decision that will impact negatively on the region and area most needed for the development of the country.”