NEPC Counsels MSMEs on Products Certification for Export Market

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), has tasked operators of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), on the need to get relevant certification for their products, to enable them get buyers in international markets in addition to getting buyers in local market.



The NEPC said by getting appropriate products certification, MSMEs would be able to increase their production, which will automatically boost their income and will have multiplier effects on their companies with ultimate higher profits.



The NEPC stated this at a workshop, organised by a German Agency, GIZ in Abeokuta, Ogun State, for MSMEs operating in 11 clusters in the state.

The workshop, was in pursuance of the “Access to Market” component of the GIZ’s Sustainable and Inclusive Economic Development for Decent Employment in Nigeria, Programme (SEDIN) programme of the German agency.



At the workshop, bulk buyers, MSMEs operators, government regulatory agencies, ICT organisations and Chambers of Commerce interacted freely on the theme, “Linking MSMEs To Bulk Buyers” and other sub themes, for mutual benefits.

In a presentation, the Head of Product and Marketing Department of NEPC, Ogun State office, Hadiza Kashiat, expressed the willingness of the Council, to help MSMEs to project their products to the outside outside Nigeria.



Specifically, Kashiat said getting international certifications like Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the United States of America and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP), which is among global quality certifications, would make their products attractive in international markets.



Kashiat advised MSMEs operators to show concern about what is happening in the entire cluster they were operating from for aggregate benefits rather than just concentrating on just their own enterprise.

The NEPC officer stressed the need for MSMEs to strive and produce premium products to enable them get premium patronage and premium price.



She expressed the willingness of the NEPC to help them get relevant products certifications like FDA, HACCP among others for their products.

In a welcome remark, the Head of Component Access to Market of SEDIN, Sina-Uti Waziri, stressed the need to confront factors limiting their access to larger markets by MSMEs operators despite their expectations and importance to the Nigeria’s economic landscape and job creation.



She said: “Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are vital to Nigeria’s economic landscape contributing to job creation, poverty reduction and economic diversifications.

“However, significant barrier to their growth is limited access to larger markets, especially bulk buyers who can offer considerable and sustainable demands for their products. Therefore, addressing this challenge is crucial for enhancing the sustainability and scalability of MSMEs.



“The Linking ‘MSMEs to Bulk Buyers’ workshop is designed to bridge this gap by creating a dynamic platform where MSMEs can connect with bulk buyers, understand their requirements and explore opportunities for sustainable partnerships.”

Some of the participants, who spoke at the workshop, commended the GIZ for regularly providing fora for MSMEs operators, regulatory agencies and other stakeholders on how to improve their business operations.