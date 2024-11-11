God Repositioning Rivers Politics, Economy, Says Fubara

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said God allowed the political crisis in the state to reposition the state politics, economic growth and development.

This is as the governor also assured the state that the state government would continue to support the Rivers State House of Assembly to better the lives of the people of the state.

Governor Fubara, who spoke at a church thanksgiving service in honour of the Chairman, Rivers State Traditional Rulers’ Council, Royal Majesty, Eze Chike Wodo, in Port Harcourt yesterday, emphasised that it is because God is involved, what people thought would have overwhelmed him did not happen.

He said with God in the business of the state, the government is more energised in steering the affairs of state resolutely.

Governor Fubara expressed his commitment to God, depending on Him for wisdom, direction and grace, saying that posterity will reckon his administration as one that stood on the side of God.

He said: “I also believe that what you call trouble is not trouble to me. I see it as God’s purpose for a new direction for our state. He has taken us higher right from the first day, which is why, rather than getting weak, we are getting stronger and bolder everyday.

“We want to finish our work, and our story will be those who led with the fear of God. We might not be perfect in everything, but at the end, there should be a reason why the angels should not allow our bodies to be taken by the devil.”

Governor Fubara pointed to the importance of thanksgiving to God, stressing that it brings assurance of God’s abiding presence, and offers a clearer picture of what pathway to navigate through any situation.

The governor also expressed delight to have joined with the family of the royal father to present their thanksgiving to God, as according to him, it aligns with the commitment of his administration.

He noted the energy with which Eze Chike Worlu Wodo had danced in gratitude before God, and likened it to how King David in the Bible danced before God without being ashamed.

“I am happy being in the presence of God today, more especially worshiping in one of the living churches in Nigeria and the world.

“I have to say that there is nothing as important like thanking God. Even when the situation looks unclear, thanksgiving brings assurance and a clearer picture of the situation.

“And I join this family this morning to thank God with you and to assure our people that because God is what we have kept in front, our story will end in praises.”

Governor Fubara enjoined the church to continue to pray for his administration and the entire peace of the state without relenting. He insisted that things might look tough from physical perspective, but God does not work like men. His purpose will prevail, notwithstanding the time it takes.

Fubara donated N100million to the church to support their work of evangelism, which will serve as memorial in honour of Eze Chike Wodo in the parish.

In his speech, Eze Wodo said since his birth 78 years ago, God has led him through one victory to another amid the challenges of life, adding that he was in church to thank God for such benevolence.

Eze Wodo particularly thanked Governor Fubara for giving him the appointment as the chairman of the traditional rulers in the state and several levels of support to him, which he said, today, count as part of the blessings enjoyed in life.

In another development, Fubara explained that his administration enjoys a cordial relationship with the 10th Assembly as evidenced in the screening of nominees for various positions and swift passage of executive bills brought before the House.

He stated this at the official inauguration of two ultra-modern community town halls and flag-off of full-time tertiary scholarship/empowerment programme by the Speaker, state Assembly, Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo, at Akiama and Aganya communities, Bonny LGA, on Saturday.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Edison Ehie, Governor Fubara expressed confidence that the 10th Assembly will give life to the 2025 Budget.

He said: “This is us assuring you that as the Executive arm of Government, we know that the Legislative arm of Government is independent but we will continue to collaborate so that good tidings will always be the portion of our people.

“I thank you Mr. Speaker for your support so far to the government of Rivers State as we see in your cooperation. The Speaker that screened caretaker committee chairmen, the Speaker that has been helping us ensure that requests from the Executive arm are swiftly confirmed, the Speaker that will give life to the 2025 Budget.”

He said that the citing of constituency projects by the Speaker is obvious sign that they are elected representatives of the people, adding that the 25 former lawmakers, whom he described as Abuja-based politicians, have failed to attract any projects to their constituents.

He added: “This is one of the dividends of democracy as elected representatives of our people to show that you are elected into the House of Assembly to represent your people, one of the obvious signs is constituency projects.

The 25 former Assembly members that sacked themselves, has anyone done projects? Have you seen or watched anywhere? Are they inspecting or commissioning projects? These are Abuja-based politicians!”

He commended the Speaker for the establishment of two state-of-the-art town halls, the provision of financial empowerment to 100 Bonny indigenes, and tertiary scholarship awards to 30 indigenes of Bonny.

In his speech, the Speaker, Oko-Jumbo, thanked the people of Bonny for believing in the 10th Assembly, stating that he has no regrets supporting Governor Fubara.