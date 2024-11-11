Beta Glass: N15.3bn Investment in Nigeria Enhanced Our Profitability

Sunday Ehigiator

Leading glass container manufacturer in West and Central Africa, Beta Glass, has revealed that its strategic N15.3 billion investment in 2019, has grown its profit from N7.81 billion to N12.39 billion within five years of operation, and also yielded a 28 per cent increase in employment, creating over 217 new jobs and bringing its workforce to 1,400 within the year in view. The company in a statement revealed that between 2019 and 2023, its revenue also surged by 118 per cent to N67.36 billion while shareholders’ equity rose to N52 billion in 2023.

“Beta Glass has long stood as a beacon of excellence in the glass container manufacturing industry across West and Central Africa. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability and economic growth, Beta Glass has established itself as a true industry leader.

“From its strategically located manufacturing facilities in Nigeria’s Delta and Ogun States, Beta Glass consistently delivers high-quality products while achieving sustainable financial performance.

“At these locations, the Company operates three furnaces, which gives Beta Glass the significant competitive advantage of being able to produce glass in three colours simultaneously: Flint, Amber and Green. Over the past five years, the Company has greatly expanded its production capabilities, significantly contributing to the Nigerian economy and community.

“In terms of our financial performance, Beta Glass has experienced significant financial growth, reinforced by its strong revenue figures and capital expenditures (Capex) during these five years (2019 to 2023), reflecting the Company’s efforts to expand and modernise its operations,” it said.

“These investments, totalling over N15.3 billion, have been instrumental in upgrading infrastructure, enhancing production capacity, and maintaining the Company’s competitive edge and leadership in the glass container manufacturing industry. Over the last five years, Beta Glass Plc has demonstrated consistent financial growth and resilience, reflecting its solid position in the glass container manufacturing industry,” it said..