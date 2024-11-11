An Unfinished Quest: How Death Halted Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja’s Vision to Transform the Nigerian Army

That the untimely death of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff, COAS, left an indelible void is a fact that cannot be disputed, but more dampening is his unfinished quest to transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, well-equipped, and highly effective force. Amongst other things, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that the late COAS was a thoughtful and disciplined leader, who though his unfortunate demise has cast a pall on all, would be remembered for his vision and legacy of welfarism, equipping the army, operational efficiency and tackling insecurity across board, despite daunting challenges

“Regarding my philosophy of command, when the time comes for me to exit the army, I want to reflect upon that philosophy and the pillars I have outlined. I will ask myself if I have successfully achieved those objectives.

“Drawing inspiration from the words of Mr. John Glover, the founder of the Nigerian Army in 1963, who emphasised the importance of nurturing a small seed to grow into a mighty tree, my aim is to provide peace, security, and a stable environment for Nigerians.

“With my philosophy of command as my guiding light, I question myself daily about how I can channel this approach to benefit Nigeria and its people,” these were the words of Late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, during his first exclusive media chat following his appointment as the 23rd Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023 and subsequent assumption of office on June 23, 2023.Although he did not leave the army like he planned to do through retirement, those earlier commitments he made were the ethos he lived by in his short 16 months as COAS.

Mostly famed for how he decimated the bandits, cattle rustlers, and terrorists that operated mostly in Kaduna, Niger, Kebbi, and other North West States as a commander, the then newly appointed army chief was seemingly equipped to occupy the exalted seat of COAS as he could boast of extensive operational training of land, airborne and amphibious warfare.

Also, his grasp of the war against terrorism and insurgency was a huge plus. Thus, it was a no brainer that with his position as COAS, the NA will make greater inroads in tackling insecurity nationwide.

In that first ever media interaction with few selected media executives, including this reporter, he had not only unveiled his vision but also pledged that the NA will address challenges of terrorism and insurgency in tandem with other arms of the services. Most importantly, he had harped on improving welfare and morale of personnel-pledges he kept till death cut that vision at twilight.

A Visionary Leader with a Mission

Lieutenant General Lagbaja was a soldier through and through, inspired by the founding principles of the Nigerian Army. From his earliest days, he dreamed of a force that would be ready to tackle modern warfare’s complex challenges, an army capable of responding quickly to insurgency, banditry, and any external threats.

His vision for the Nigerian Army revolved around making it the best version of itself—a cohesive, well-organised, and united entity capable of defending the nation.

Thus, his tenure, however short lived was defined by a strategic, goal-oriented approach that focused on operational efficiency, modernisation, and synergy. His pursuit to elevate the Nigerian Army aligned with his deeply held philosophy of Always placing Nigeria first.

Accordingly, his dedication went beyond the battlefield, to instilling a sense of patriotism and duty in every soldier under his command.

His Core Derivatives

In the brief time General Lagbaja served as Chief of Army Staff, he laid out and advanced several ambitious plans, each meticulously crafted to address the Army’s immediate needs while preparing for future challenges. Some of these initiatives were already bearing fruit before his unexpected death.

From modernisation and procurement of equipment to welfare to operational readiness and training to collaboration with sister agencies and even adherence to civil and human rights, his core derivatives was built around transforming the NA for good.

In terms of modernisation and procurement, General Lagbaja understood that an effective army required modern tools and resources. Thus, under his leadership, the NA made substantial acquisitions, including cutting-edge weaponry and improved ammunition supplies. He oversaw the procurement of general-purpose machine guns, heavy machine guns, and millions of rounds of ammunition to bolster the army’s firepower, providing soldiers with the tools to face any combat situation effectively.

Big on welfare of officers and men, the late COAS was a compassionate leader who genuinely cared about his soldiers. He prioritised improvements in healthcare, barracks, and accommodation, understanding that the well-being of troops played a direct role in their effectiveness. He also allocated significant resources to upgrade medical facilities, ensuring soldiers received high-quality treatment both locally and abroad.

In the field, Lagbaja believed in a well-trained army capable of adapting to dynamic threats, thus he was personally involved in training sessions and operations, often leading by example. This enabled him to witness the day-to-day challenges his soldiers faced, giving him unique insights that guided his command decisions.

Known for his bravery, Lagbaja led from the front. His role in combating terrorism, insurgency, and banditry displayed his fearless nature as he never hesitated to make difficult decisions and took every step necessary to ensure Nigeria’s safety.

One of the pledges he made upon assumption of office was to collaborate with other arms of the Armed Forces and even sister agencies. In recognising the importance of a unified front in tackling Nigeria’s security issues, he had built strong ties with other branches of the Armed Forces, bolstered by the way-back relationships with the Chiefs of Air and Naval Staff, who had been his classmates at the Nigerian Defence Academy, fostered a collaborative environment across Nigeria’s security services.

In addition to military operations, Lagbaja placed a strong emphasis on collaboration with local communities, understanding that their cooperation was essential to long-term peace. He regularly consulted with community leaders, religious heads, and other stakeholders to build trust and ensure civilians felt supported by the army.

A Thoughtful Leader

Late Lagbaja was a thoughtful leader, a virtue that endeared him to many. One of such times he showed his thoughtfulness was on the day of his appointment as COAS. He was at home at close of work catching up with the news when his appointment was announced. Anticipating visits from well-wishers, he chose to leave his residence to avoid crowding the neighborhood.

Beyond the Military Toga, Lagbaja was Humane

Though a formidable figure in the field, General Lagbaja was deeply human, a trait that endeared him to most. A core disciplinarian, he was also approachable and he was always quick to give a listening ear.

For his soldiers, he was far an aloof commander as he spent time with his troops in the trenches, breaking bread and sharing their burdens, thus earning their loyalty.

At the same time, Lagbaja was known as one who did not merely delegate orders from afar but immersed himself in his soldiers’ day-to-day experiences.

This personable nature also extended to his relationships with community leaders, civilians and even the media. He was respected not only as a soldier but as a bridge between the military and the public, especially in regions scarred by insecurity.

He was also accountable. Exactly one year after he held the first media chat with executives, he invited them back to fact check the promises and pledges he had earlier made, while making new ones to build on the already existing.

A Legacy Remembered

Undoubtedly, the abrupt loss has created a void, not just for the Armed Forces, but for his family as well. However,

General Lagbaja’s legacy will live the test of time. He will definitely be remembered not just for his achievements in improving operational readiness or modernising the military, but for the human touch he brought to his command.

As a leader, he was a soldier’s soldier, but also an officer who understood both the sacrifices of the battlefield and the human needs that made his soldiers strong. Though untimely was his death, but the path he set forth—a Nigerian Army fortified with modern resources and equipped with operational capacity,-remain an ideal worth continuing.

What He Would Wish His Successor Does

General Lagbaja’s sudden death has left a void that goes beyond the Nigerian Army. The unfinished plans and suspended initiatives caused by his death disrupted the momentum he painstakingly built, thus his successor will face the challenging task of reviving that vision in a way that honours his legacy.

If the dead could talk and the living hear, Lt General Lagbaja would surely want the Nigerian Army to be better that what he left it.

He would want his successor, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, to carry on the mantle of ensuring the NA is transformed into a well-trained, well-equipped, and highly effective force.

He would also want his successor to rally troops and rekindle the spark as the greatest way to honour his legacies and memories.

Granted the new COAS will be expected to come up with his own Command Philosophy, Lt. General Lagbaja would at the same time hope that the legacies be built upon and also double a stronger commitment towards upholding democracy in Nigeria.

Though his dream for the Nigerian Army was halted by death, Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s influence endures, shaping Nigeria’s military for years to come. His story, one of dedication and unfinished dreams, which reminds us of how fleeting life is, still ensures we make impact as much as we can while living.

