Investment in Education Promises Intergenerational Value, Says Remi Babalola

A former Minister of State Finance and current Pro-Chancellor of Kola Daisi University, Ibadan, Remi Babalola, yesterday said that parents’ investment in their children’s education promises intergenerational value and a more secure society, amongst other benefits.

Babalola stated this during his address at the University’s 4th convocation ceremony of the university. While congratulating the parents and guardians of the 156 new graduates, he added that the returns on their investment extend beyond the individual graduates to benefit society at large.

He said: “Your investment in their education holds the promise of intergenerational value and a more secure society, contributing ultimately to a more prosperous Nigeria. By investing in their education, you are setting them up for a lifetime of earning potential, overall health, and wellbeing. The returns on this investment benefit not only you and the graduates but society as a whole.”

Emphasising the importance of global thinking in modern education, Babalola advised the graduates to “be global in your mindset in order to compete favourably in whatever path you choose and remain relevant.”

He described the graduates as ambassadors of knowledge, innovation, and progress, noting that their education is a powerful tool for problem-solving.

He said their education had the potential to break down barriers, challenge societal norms, and create opportunities for them to attain their dreams.

Babalola further encouraged the graduates to apply the resilient and adaptive skills they have received while staying true to the values of integrity, character, can-do spirit, and excellence as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. He highlighted that their graduation is a proof of a greater and brighter future ahead of them and therefore urged them not to give up on their audacious dreams.

“Your graduation today is a testament to a greater and brighter future ahead. Never give up on yourself or your audacious dreams. If you have not yet envisioned your future, now is the time to do so and create your own reality. Remember, the bigger your dream, the greater the cost or sacrifice needed to achieve it,” he said.

The former minister emphasised the University’s Governing Council’s commitment to the transformative growth of the institution, noting that the Council is continuously working in collaboration with the Management to ensure the availability of best-in-class academic facilities and experienced faculty.

He explained that the collaboration is to nurture graduates with employable skills ready to contribute to Nigeria’s transformation into a major player on the global stage, in alignment with the University’s mission.

He reiterated the University’s commitment to achieving steady annual growth in its student population and fostering a more conducive environment for learning and innovation while inculcating the culture of excellence within its human capital assets.

A distinguished historian from the University of Texas, USA, Professor Toyin Falola, delivered the convocation lecture as the guest lecturer. His lecture was entitled: “Advancing Nigeria’s Future.”

The convocation ceremony was attended by the Chancellor and Founder, Bashorun Kola Daisi, who was represented by His Royal Majesty, Oba Abiodun Koladaisi, alongside the Chairmen and members of the Board of Trustees, members of the Governing Council, the management and staff of the University, parents and guardians of the graduates, invited guests and other well-wishers.