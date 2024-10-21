Stakeholders Urge FG to Secure Telecoms Infrastructure

James Emejo in Abuja

Key stakeholders in the telecommunications sector have urged the federal government to take over the security of telecommunications infrastructure, which had now been designated as Critical National Infrastructure (CNI).

The stakeholders including telecommunications infrastructure companies, like IHS Towers, the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), said such move by the federal government would check the activities of equipment vandals across the country.

While calling for the implementation of the designation and protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure Order, 2024, they noted that the federal government took responsibility for protecting telecoms assets especially when the former NITEL was yet to be privatized, adding that these critical assets are now regarded as private property, exposing them to vandals.

The stakeholders spoke during the IHS sponsored Breakout Session, titled, ‘Protecting Critical National Infrastructure: Securing Nigeria’s Telecommunications Sector for Sustainable Growth’, during the just concluded 30th Nigerian Economic Summit (#NES30) in Abuja.

In his remarks, Senior Vice President/Chief Corporate Services Officer, IHS (Nigeria), Mr. Dapo Otunla, said it became critical to strengthen core infrastructure driving Nigeria’s digital economy by safeguarding the country’s telecommunications infrastructure.

He said protecting telecommunications assets was vital to achieving the digital economy targets of the current administration and called for collaborative solutions for safeguarding these critical assets from vandalism, theft, and cyber attacks.

Otunla said: “By working together, we can develop a robust Critical National Information Infrastructure Protection Plan (CNIIPP) to secure the future of our telecommunications infrastructure”, adding that IHS was proud to be at the forefront of the drive.

He said, “As we shape strategies for protecting Nigeria’s digital backbone, let us also focus on strengthening the ecosystem that drives national security and digital growth. Together, we can build a more secure, sustainable, and connected future for Nigeria.”

“Our mission-critical communications infrastructure supports mobile network operators in providing wireless voice and data services to over 770 million people globally, driving national digital agendas and economic development,” Otunla said.

Chairman, ALTON, Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, hailed the federal government for signing an executive order designating communication infrastructure as CNI, adding that the telecoms industry appreciates the impact this will have on the sector.

However, he said while the issuance of the order was a significant step, the objectives intended by the order would be undermined without the development and implementation of a comprehensive protection plan as stipulated.

He said: “Our collective national web is anchored on secure and resilient telecommunications infrastructure. Hence, the need for an efficient CNIPP cannot be overstated.”

He called for the creation of a secure, centralised, and up-to-date database of all physical telecoms infrastructure operated by telecoms companies and service providers.