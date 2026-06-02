Future Is Now Movement Appoints Henry Shield as Director-General

*Unveils plans to activate 100 university campuses nationwide

The Future Is Now (FiN) Movement has appointed Hon. Henry Shield as its Director-General following a national stakeholders’ meeting attended by State Coordinators from across the country.

The appointment, which emerged as one of the key outcomes of the meeting held in Abuja on Monday, received unanimous endorsement from stakeholders and marks what the movement described as another milestone in its development.



Since its formal unveiling on October 1, 2025, during activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, the non-partisan youth-focused movement has been expanding its structures nationwide to promote youth participation in governance, leadership and nation-building.

According to the movement, FiN was established to mobilise, mentor and equip young Nigerians for active involvement in governance and public leadership, while bridging the gap between young people and decision-making institutions.



The organisation said it has recorded significant growth since its launch, including the establishment of governance structures and state coordinators across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, deployment of its digital platform, and the registration of more than one million young Nigerians.

Other achievements highlighted by the movement include the formation of volunteer and ambassador networks nationwide, the development of a leadership and civic engagement framework, and the launch of the FiN Campus Activation Initiative.



The movement noted that its campus engagement programme commenced at the Federal University of Lafia in Nasarawa State, where more than 300 students participated in leadership and governance discussions. It also disclosed plans to activate at least 100 university campuses nationwide as part of efforts to build a pipeline of informed and leadership-ready young Nigerians.



FiN further revealed that it has begun strategic engagements with international development partners and institutions focused on youth participation, governance, peacebuilding and leadership development.

According to the organisation, representatives recently participated in discussions with United Nations stakeholders involved in Youth, Peace and Security programming and youth development initiatives. The discussions explored opportunities for collaboration in leadership development, civic education, youth engagement, community mobilisation and youth-centred policy advocacy.



During the stakeholders’ meeting, participants reviewed progress made since the movement’s launch and discussed priorities for its next phase of implementation, including state-level mobilisation, campus activations, digital engagement, leadership development programmes and partnership opportunities.

A major outcome of the meeting was the unanimous ratification of Hon. Shield as Director-General.

Stakeholders expressed confidence in his leadership capacity, commitment to youth development and ability to coordinate the movement’s expanding national structures and programmes.

As Director-General, Shield will provide operational leadership, oversee programme implementation, strengthen stakeholder engagement, coordinate state structures and drive strategic partnerships aimed at advancing the movement’s objectives.



Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, the Chairman, Rep Abdussamad Dasuki, said: “The unanimous ratification of Hon. Henry Shield as Director-General reflects our collective confidence in his ability to lead the next phase of growth and institutional development. Together, we remain committed to building a movement that empowers young Nigerians, strengthens democratic participation, and creates pathways for responsible leadership and national transformation.”



Convener of the movement, Laolu Akande, while lauding Hon. Shield’s appointment, said “The Future Is Now Movement was established to provide young Nigerians with a platform to participate meaningfully in shaping the future of our country. In a short period, the movement has grown into a national platform with over one million registered youths and active structures across the federation.”

The movement said it will continue to expand its national footprint through campus activations, leadership development programmes, ambassador networks, civic education initiatives and strategic partnerships.

FiN also encouraged young Nigerians to join the movement and participate in its efforts to build what it described as a more inclusive, representative and prosperous future.