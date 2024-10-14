Mohammed Accepts to Replace Damagum As PDP Crisis Deepens

*Pledges to abide by party’s constitution

*Instructs North-central to forward names of choice candidates for chairmanship

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Efforts to resolve the leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seemed to have taken a turn for the worse as Alhaji Ahmed Yayari Mohammed, yesterday, accepted an earlier appointment as replacement to the embattled National Chairman of the party, Illya Damagum.



This was in spite of the directive by governors of the party to all camps to sheathe their swords, following their intervention last Friday.



Mohammed, one of the parties to the disagreements, pledged to abide by the PDP constitution in running the affairs of the party.



However, he said, “We must admit that we have not satisfactorily carried out the critical role expected of a virile opposition in a democracy.”



Mohammed, who stated in his acceptance letter, added that, “The NWC under my leadership will be guided strictly by the constitution of our party and I will at all times be fair to all members, irrespective of their status, position or state in the party.”



THISDAY gathered that after a meeting on Friday between the chairman of PDP governors’ forum, Senator Bala Mohammed, and Damagum, it was agreed that a meeting of the governors would hold today to resolve the leadership crisis.



But Mohammed, yesterday, apparently preempting the meeting, announced the acceptance of his nomination.



He wrote: “Dear party members, it is with the deepest sense of duty that I address you at this time. The domestic events within our party in the last few days call for deep reflection about the management of the PDP, especially at this crucial time in our nation.”



He explained that this was “particularly as it relates to our role as an opposition party and general management as a constitution compliant party in the true spirit of the mission and vision of the founding fathers, which are equity, fairness and justice.”



The new nominee stressed, “I am humbled and grateful by the numerous messages of solidarity, support and best wishes received from members of our party across the country. The enthusiasm and relief expressed revealed the desire and determination of our members to see a PDP that is strong, democratic and based on strict adherence to its constitution.



“Regrettably, we must admit that we have not satisfactorily carried out the critical role expected of a virile opposition in a democracy. This, it has been observed, is as a result of conflict on interests – personal or political – elevated above party interest, which continues to have debilitating effect on the ability of our party to perform effectively at various levels, particularly at the national level.



“This state of affairs continues to affect the performance and viability of our party to perform its role as expected as a platform, which Nigerians have come to admire and look up to in view of the robust constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and the monumental achievements of the party in the 16 years in government, which period is referred to with nostalgia as the golden years of governance in Nigeria.



“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, desirous of revamping the party in line with the vision of its founding fathers, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, appointed me as the Acting National Chairman to lead the charge to rekindle the hope and aspiration of our teeming members.”



That, Mohammed stated, included “the youths, critical stakeholders and generality of Nigerians, who wish to see a political party that is ready and willing to play the role of effective opposition in the quest to develop our democracy and seek for responsible and responsive government in our country.



“The NWC under my leadership will be guided strictly by the constitution of our party and I will at all times be fair to all members irrespective of their status, position or state in the party. Only this will guarantee and engender loyalty and commitment of our teeming members.



“In this regard, my primary goal, focus and mandate in the onerous assignment is to restore confidence of our members by immediately setting in motion the process to hold the long overdue National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of our party already scheduled for Thursday, October 24, 2024.”



Mohammed invited stakeholders from the North-central geopolitical zone to send a nominee for the PDP national chairmanship position.



He stated, “In line with the provisions of our party’s constitution, the North-central zone, which is constitutionality entitled to produce a replacement to serve out the tenure of the former National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, is hereby requested to urgently meet and forward its nominee to my office for necessary preparation and forwarding for consideration and approval by NEC at the October 24, 2024 meeting.



“I hereby seek and solicit the co-operation, support and advice from my colleagues NWC members, all organs of the party, especially the PDP Governors’ Forum, the Board of Trustees (BoT), National Assembly Caucus as well as leaders, critical stakeholders and members towards a successful NEC meeting that we can all be proud of.



“Thank you all for the opportunity to serve. Together we can restore the glory of our party and uphold the sustenance of democracy in our country.”



Mohammed’s appointment was announced Friday in a statement by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

Before his appointment, he was the PDP national treasurer. He is from Gombe State, while Damagum is from Yobe State, both in the North-east geopolitical zone.