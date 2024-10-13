Osinbajo, Ogunsola Headline WIMBIZ 23rd Annual Conference 

Former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, will deliver the keynote address at the 23rd Annual Conference of Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ).

The event will be chaired by University of Lagos (UNILAG) Vice Chancellor, Professor Folashade Ogunsola.

Tagged: ‘Dream. Dare. Do.’, the event aims to inspire and empower women leaders, with a hybrid format allowing for both physical and virtual attendance.

The Executive Director of WIMBIZ, Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, stressed the significance of the conference, which remains the flagship event of the organisation.

She emphasised WIMBIZ’s long-standing commitment to empowering women, particularly in leadership roles.

Akingbohungbe stated that the conference has played a key role in inspiring over 330,000 women since inception.

“We are constantly advocating for equal representation of both genders in leadership positions across all sectors. We have seen quite some improvement in the financial sector with 30 per cent.

On her part, Chair, Conference Planning Group (CPG), Opeyemi Oduwole stated that the theme of this year’s conference reflects the urgency for women to step into their power, especially in these challenging economic times.

She cited examples of companies like Disney and FedEx, which thrived after economic downturns, demonstrating that adversity often sparks opportunity. “The conference is that charge we need to dare, dream, and do it.”

She added that the event promises a diverse agenda, including five plenary sessions, three hands-on workshops, and a business pitch competition.

Among the plenary sessions, “Diversifying into Entertainment: A Viable Business Opportunity” will examine Africa’s burgeoning media and entertainment industries.

Another session, “Overcoming Emotional Hurdles in Women’s Bold Journey,” will provide tools for managing stress, building resilience, and achieving work-life balance.

In her remarks, Chair, CPG Comms & Publicity Committee, Mabel Adeteye WIMBIZ provided crucial details about the registration process, encouraging all interested participants to visit the WIMBIZ website.

The conference will also be accessible through the WIMBIZ app, which enables users to engage with sessions, read comments, and network with other online attendees.