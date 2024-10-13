Lagos Lawmaker Urges FG to Focus on  Agriculture, Security in NYSC Scheme 

Funmi Ogundare

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Adebola Shabi, representing Lagos Mainland II Constituency, has called for a reform of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

Speaking at the 9th Constituency Stakeholders’ meeting themed, ‘Ensuring Food Security for a Sustainable Future: Youth Participation and Home-grown Farming’, Shabi proposed that the NYSC scheme be restructured to focus on agriculture and security training for Nigerian graduates.

He suggested that half of the participating youths be deployed to agriculture, while the other half undergo military training.

According to him, this approach would foster national development and strengthen the country.

“We need to rethink the concept of NYSC,” he said, adding that: “Everyone must contribute to building a better future for Nigeria. For those assigned to agriculture, the government should allocate land and guarantee the purchase of their produce to stabilise food prices. Meanwhile, those involved in military training could choose to pursue careers in the army, navy, air force, police, or other security agencies.”

Shabi further emphasised that the proposed changes would help address Nigeria’s security challenges.

“In Lagos, we are pushing for the establishment of state police, and the bill has already passed second reading in the assembly. We need to get things right now to ensure a better future for the next generation,” he stated.

The lawmaker urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration, pledging his continued efforts to improve the well-being of his constituents.

The stakeholders’ meeting provided a platform for residents to assess Shabi’s performance and voice their opinions.

One of the members of the constituency, Mr. Wusu Jamiu, commended the lawmaker’s contributions, highlighting the installation of a borehole at Ago-Egu and the provision of a generator to ensure water supply.

Another resident, Mr. Omoniyi Oshodi, acknowledged Shabi’s efforts in road infrastructure development and facilitating youth employment.

“Hon. Shabi is making significant progress in this constituency. We encourage him not only to maintain these efforts but to surpass his achievements,” Oshodi said.

Additionally, some students expressed their gratitude for the scholarships and job opportunities facilitated by the lawmaker, which they said had positively impacted their lives.

